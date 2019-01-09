People Have Set Up Unauthorized GoFundMe Accounts For The Saudi Teen Seeking Asylum

A GoFundMe account claiming to support the Saudi teenager who says she is fleeing abusive parents is not directly connected with the woman herself, supporters claim.



Rahaf al-Qunun fled her family on Jan. 5, live-tweeting as she barricaded herself in a hotel room in Thailand. She has subsequently been recognised as a refugee by the UN refugee agency, and Australia is currently assessing her claim for asylum.

Qunun’s story, aided by three women who helped run her account, has been covered all over the world — and inspired a huge reaction. At least two GoFundMe accounts have been set up to raise money for her.

The largest was created by Australian social enterprise Secret Sisters on Jan. 9 in Sydney. As of publication, it remained live and has raised almost $3,000.

The GoFundMe was criticised by people working with Qunun, with an account linked to the running of her campaign re-tweeting a condemnation of the fund.