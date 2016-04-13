Bono Says The U.S. Should Send Amy Schumer To Fight Extremism

Bono has suggested sending comedians Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, and Sacha Baron Cohen to fight extremism.

Speaking before a Senate subcommittee panel, which included Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees Kelly Clements, the U2 frontman explained extremism could be tackled through "laughter," Reuters reported.

"The first people that Adolf Hitler threw out of Germany were the dadaists and surrealists," Bono told the Senate Appropriations subcommittee. "It's like, you speak violence, you speak their language.



"But you laugh at them when they are goose-stepping down the street and it takes away their power. So I am suggesting that the Senate send in Amy Schumer and Chris Rock and Sacha Baron Cohen, thank you."