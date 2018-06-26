BuzzFeed News

Getty Shared An All-Women List Of The World Cup's "Sexiest Fans" And People Were Like, Guys, Come On

Really, Getty, really.

By Rose Troup Buchanan

Posted on June 26, 2018, at 12:54 p.m. ET

On Monday the international photo agency Getty published a gallery called "World Cup 2018: The Sexiest Fans."

The gallery included the subhead “Talk about a knock-out round…” and showed pictures exclusively of women at the World Cup in Russia.
Getty promoted the gallery with this tweet.

It did not go down well.

I see a tweet that Getty scheduled for the 1974 World Cup has finally gone live https://t.co/VARW1wTAm9
Women in Football / Twitter
Natalie Weiner

It did not go down well at all.

@GettyImages delete this before anyone sees
Emily Reynolds @rey_z

@GettyImages delete this before anyone sees

Fan Girl, a group started to promote better representation of women in football, condemned the gallery.

“This list from Getty that has come out today is so disappointing," a spokesperson told the Guardian. "They need to do better; because of their size and influence, they have a huge responsibility to not perpetuate the toxic male primacy that exists in football.”

Following the outcry, Getty removed the gallery and deleted its tweet.

An editor's note was published in place of the gallery: “Earlier, we published a piece, ‘World Cup 2018: The Sexiest Fans’, that did not meet our editorial standards. We regret the error and have removed the piece. There are many interesting stories to tell about the World Cup and we acknowledge this was not one of them.”

BuzzFeed News has contacted Getty for further comment.

