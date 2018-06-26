The gallery included the subhead “Talk about a knock-out round…” and showed pictures exclusively of women at the World Cup in Russia.

I see a tweet that Getty scheduled for the 1974 World Cup has finally gone live https://t.co/VARW1wTAm9

It did not go down well.

It did not go down well at all.

“This list from Getty that has come out today is so disappointing," a spokesperson told the Guardian . "They need to do better; because of their size and influence, they have a huge responsibility to not perpetuate the toxic male primacy that exists in football.”

Fan Girl, a group started to promote better representation of women in football, condemned the gallery.

Following the outcry, Getty removed the gallery and deleted its tweet.

An editor's note was published in place of the gallery: “Earlier, we published a piece, ‘World Cup 2018: The Sexiest Fans’, that did not meet our editorial standards. We regret the error and have removed the piece. There are many interesting stories to tell about the World Cup and we acknowledge this was not one of them.”

BuzzFeed News has contacted Getty for further comment.