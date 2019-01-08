A Far-Right German Politician Was Left "Half Dead" After Being Attacked In The Street

A far-right German politician has been seriously injured in an assault that police say was politically motivated.

Frank Magnitz was attacked Monday evening by at least three masked men in the northern German city of Bremen, where he is the local head of the AfD (Alternative for Germany) party.

The AfD said Magnitz had left an art gallery in Bremen when he was attacked at around 7 p.m. and that one of the men was armed with a piece of wood. According to the party, the politician was rescued by a construction worker who intervened.

Graphic images of the injuries Magnitz, 66, sustained in the assault have been shared by the AfD, showing a heavy gash on his forehead. He was knocked unconscious and is currently recovering in hospital.

Alice Weidel, AfD’s co-leader who heads up the party in the Bundestag, Germany's national parliament, said that Magnitz was “the victim of a cowardly and brutal [attempted] assassination.”