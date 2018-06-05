Twitter

Najjar was shot with live ammunition east of Khan Younis, Gaza, at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) confirmed.

She had apparently intended to pull an injured protester, who had managed to cut through the wire fence separating the territories, back to safety and treatment. It was then that members of the Israel Defense Forces opened fire, first with tear gas, then using live ammunition.

Fellow medical worker Rida Najjar (no relation to Razan Najjar) told Al Jazeera it was clear as they approached the fence they were aid workers: "There were no other protesters around, it was just us."

"Razan at first didn’t realize she had been shot, but then she started crying out, 'My back, my back!' and then she fell on the ground," Najjar said.

She was taken to the European Gaza Hospital, where she was recorded dead that evening.