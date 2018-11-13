Canadian far-right YouTuber Lauren Southern released a video Monday night that appears to show an NGO worker admitting that she has coached refugees how to speak to immigration officials in order to gain access to Europe.

In the grainy footage released under Southern’s Borderless YouTube series, Advocates Abroad executive director Ariel Ricker tells one of Southern’s crew, “[The European Asylum Support Office] says, ‘This is a refugee in trauma, they have these characteristics,’ so we coach people how to have these characteristics.”



“We teach them ... how to keep their private trauma private, because all this acting is a shield,” Ricker continues. “I tell them this is acting, all of this is acting, it’s all acting as though this is theater. So for them to get through they must act their part in the theater, and that is the refugee in trauma, because these EASO officers are so fucking stupid, all they know is written on the paper.”

Ricker declined to comment on Southern’s video when contacted by BuzzFeed News.

The European Asylum Support Office is in charge of processing claims made by those who arrive on the Greek island of Lesbos. The system has long been criticized by humanitarians for its bureaucratic and drawn-out procedures — resulting in a desperate human bottleneck at Moria refugee camp on the island.



Advocates Abroad has been based in northern Greece since February 2016 and, according to the group, it has run 480 missions in four countries, helping an estimated 15,000 people. The NGO’s volunteer attorneys respond to questions and calls for support from refugees and asylum-seekers when the group receives them over Facebook or email. They also have field teams helping refugees on the ground.

It is common for immigration attorneys and advocates to instruct individuals how best to present their case in order to get protections.



Shortly after Southern’s video went up on Monday night, Advocates Abroad shut down their Twitter and Facebook pages. Multiple emails sent to the organization have not been returned. In a now-deleted tweet, Advocates Abroad said the clip of Ricker was heavily edited.

“It’s raw. We didn’t do anything to the footage,” Southern told BuzzFeed News over the phone.

Southern said she had reservations about secretly filming the charity worker. However, she believed it was in the “public interest” to have this footage released.