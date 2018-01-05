Everything You Need To Know About The Palestinian Teen Who Was Filmed Hitting An Israeli Soldier

Tamimi was arrested by Israeli authorities on Dec. 19 and faces 12 charges — including aggravated assault and throwing stones. She appeared in court the following day and recounted her version of events.

She said that an hour before the incident, soldiers from the IDF had shot her cousin Muhammad Tamimi in the head at point-blank range with a rubber bullet. “Then I saw the same soldiers who hit my cousin, this time in front of my house. I could not keep quiet and I responded as I did,” she told the court, the Times of Israel reported.

Photos of her cousin have also been widely shared online, and show a young boy with a badly injured face. A later YouTube video showed the extent of his injuries, sustained — his family says — when he was hit by a rubber bullet after he climbed a wall to look at soldiers in a newly built compound at the edge of his village.