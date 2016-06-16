England Fans Made A Young Child Who Was Begging Down A Pint For Money

The football fans reportedly gave the young child a few coins when he drank the alcohol and offered him a cigarette.

@sonsofmalcolm But he threw the cigarette on the ground and stamped it out. The fans looked disappointed.

Stothard told BuzzFeed News he came across two football fans in England shirts "cheering on" two young boys, one of whom was drinking a full bottle of beer outside a bar near Lille's main train station at around 8pm Wednesday.

He said that after the boy finished the beer, "one of the fans then gave him a handful of coins, perhaps a few euros in change".

"It was quite clear that they had put him up to drinking it in the first place," Stothard said.

He continued: "The same fan then gave the boy — who was stumbling around a bit — a newly lit cigarette. The boy took it but immediately threw it on the floor and stamped on it."

The whole incident happened in less than 30 seconds, and "nobody" intervened.

It comes shortly after shocking footage emerged from Lille on June 14 that appeared to show England and Wales supporters taunting and throwing money at children who were begging.