Just A Bunch Of Funny Responses After The US President Tweeted At Iran's Leader

"To Iranian President Rouhani: YO I TELL YOU WHAT I WANT WHAT I REALLY WANT."

By Rose Troup Buchanan

Rose Troup Buchanan

Posted on July 23, 2018, at 10:52 a.m. ET

You may have heard the president of the United States decided to tweet at the leader of Iran late last night.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE &amp; DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!

Trump was responding to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's comments that "war with Iran is the mother of all wars." The US president did not take this well.

The US pulled out of a controversial deal with Iran in May, and since then relations between the two countries have deteriorated.
The US pulled out of a controversial deal with Iran in May, and since then relations between the two countries have deteriorated.

Reaction to Trump's tweet — sent at around 5 a.m. local time — has been...not good.

Philippe Reines @PhilippeReines

NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE &amp; DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! https://t.co/RekljFvbch

Business opportunities were offered.

Ange Thompson, Girl Detective @AngeMaryClaire

To Iranian President Rouhani: I AM EMAILING ON BEHALF OF THE ESTATE OF NIGERIAN PRINCE ABACHA TUNDE. I WRITE TO REQUEST YOUR ASSISTANCE IN TRANSFERRING MONEY FROM ACCOUNT, WHICH IS REQUIRED IMMEDIATELY DUE TO LEGAL. PLEASE REPLY WITH YOUR BANK DETAILS TO ASSIST THIS. BE CAUTIOUS!

Adrianna Hodges @HodgesAdrianna

To Iranian President Rouhani: IF YOU OR A LOVED ONE WAS DIAGNOSED WITH MESOTHELIOMA YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO FINANCIAL COMPENSATION

Michal @MichalBrody

@HodgesAdrianna To Iranian President Rouhani: BUT WAIT THERE'S MORE ORDER NOW AND RECEIVE A FREE THREE PIECE EXTENSION SET WITH BUILT-IN LIDS ACT NOW OPERATORS ARE STANDING BY WAITING FOR YOUR CALL

Of course someone got a Harry Potter reference in there.

Matt Bellassai @MattBellassai

To Iranian President Rouhani: RONALD WOULD LIKE ME TO TELL YOU THAT SEAMUS TOLD HIM THAT DEAN WAS TOLD BY PAVARTI THAT HAGRID IS LOOKING FOR YOU

And a Die Hard one too.

St Peter @stpeteyontweety

NEVER, EVER SAY DIE HARD IS NOT A CHRISTMAS MOVIE AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED IDEAS ABOUT JOHN McCLANE. BE CAUTIOUS!

There were variations of address, including this great one to this gentleman's dog.

Rob Flaherty @Rob_Flaherty

My dog, to noises outside: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE &amp; DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!

Songs were used.

ـآرشـ @arashkhat

To iranian president rouhani: HELLO ,IT'S ME ,I WAS WONDERING IF AFTER ALL THESE YEARS YOU'D LIKE TO MEET, TO GO OVER EVERITHING, THEY SAY THAT TIME'S SUPPOSED TO HEAL YA BUT I AIN'T DONE MUCH HEALING, HELLO, CAN YOU HEAR ME, I'M IN CALOFORNIA DREAMING ABOUT WHO WE USED TO BE.

Zack Bornstein @ZackBornstein

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER EVER GONNA GIVE YOU UP. NEVER GONNA LET YOU DOWN. NEVER GONNA RUN AROUND AROUND AND DESERT YOU. NEVER GONNA MAKE YOU CRY. NEVER GONNA SAY GOODBYE. NEVER GONNA TELL A LIE AND HURT YOU.

Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 @SavinTheBees

To Iranian President Rouhani: IT'S GONNA TAKE A LOT TO TAKE ME AWAY FROM YOU THERE'S NOTHING THAT A HUNDRED MEN OR MORE COULD EVER DO I BLESS THE RAINS DOWN IN AFRICA GONNA TAKE SOME TIME TO DO THE THINGS WE NEVER HAD

Lindsay Ellis @thelindsayellis

To Iranian President Rouhani: YO I TELL YOU WHAT I WANT WHAT I REALLY REALLY WANT SO TELL ME WHAT YOU WANT WHAT YOU REALLY REALLY WANT I TELL YOU WHAT I WANT WHAT I REALLY REALLY WANT SO TELL ME WHAT YOU WANT WHAT YOU REALLY REALLY WANT I WANNA HUH I WANNA HUH I WANNA HUH I WANNA

I mean, everyone got involved. Including a Morris dancing group from Shrewsbury in the UK.

Shrewsbury Morris Dancers @shrewsmorris

NEVER, EVER THREATEN MORRIS DANCERS AGAIN OR WE WILL COME AND DANCE ON YOUR DOORSTEPS, IN YOUR GARDENS AND ON YOUR CARS MAKING YOU SUFFER DANCE CONSEQUENCES THE LIKE OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. BE CAUTIOUS! 😉😉😉

However, for all the fun, some people pointed out that the president of the US tweeting angrily at the leader of Iran was a terrifying development.

Amir Talai @AmirTalai

To Iranian President Rouhani: PEOPLE WHO ARE HAVING FUN WITH THIS ALL CAPS MEME ARE MAYBE FORGETTING THAT SOME OF US HAVE RELATIVES IN IRAN, OR MAYBE WE JUST CARE ABOUT OUR FELLOW HUMANS, AND WE ARE REALLY FUCKING SCARED FOR THEM RIGHT NOW.

