BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Think This Story About A Guy Meeting A Girl On A Plane Is The Best Thing Ever

news / viral

People Think This Story About A Guy Meeting A Girl On A Plane Is The Best Thing Ever

Apparently, good things still happen in 2018?

By Rose Troup Buchanan

Headshot of Rose Troup Buchanan

Rose Troup Buchanan

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on July 4, 2018, at 2:50 p.m. ET

Posted on July 4, 2018, at 12:39 p.m. ET

This is Rosey Blair. She's a 29-year-old actor from Texas.

Blair most recently starred in an animated series based off the webcomic Cyanide &amp; Happiness.
Rosey Blair

Blair most recently starred in an animated series based off the webcomic Cyanide & Happiness.

Yesterday, she and her boyfriend were coming home from New York after a comedy festival when, she said, they swapped seats with a young woman, also from Texas. And then THIS happened.

Last night on a flight home, my boyfriend and I asked a woman to switch seats with me so we could sit together. We made a joke that maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life and well, now I present you with this thread.
Rosey Blair @roseybeeme

Last night on a flight home, my boyfriend and I asked a woman to switch seats with me so we could sit together. We made a joke that maybe her new seat partner would be the love of her life and well, now I present you with this thread.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Blair told BuzzFeed News that she and her boyfriend were sad they weren't sitting together. "A young pretty woman came and sat by my boyfriend and he asked if she would be alright with the switch," she said.

Rosey Blair

"After we had settled into our seats I made a joke about who her next seat partner would be," Blair continued.

Rosey Blair
ADVERTISEMENT

"I thought it would be funny if it was a handsome man," she said, "And then — like magic — a handsome man appeared."

Rosey Blair

The man, who Blair said was happy to be identified as Euan Holden, and the unnamed woman immediately hit it off.

Rosey Blair

"My boyfriend and I elbowed each other and were delighted when the pair struck up a lively rapport."

Rosey Blair

She said the pair's conversation was lively...

Rosey Blair
ADVERTISEMENT
Rosey Blair

The excitement was building.

Rosey Blair @roseybeeme

Reply Retweet Favorite
Rosey Blair

He didn't get her a drink when the cart came by, but they apparently did get a cheese board. To share.

Rosey Blair

Then this happened...

Rosey Blair
ADVERTISEMENT

Blair later said she didn't think anything happened in the bathroom, just that they went to the toilet at the same time.

Rosey Blair @roseybeeme

Reply Retweet Favorite
Rosey Blair

"I thought the story unfolding in front of us was cute, inspirational, and like a real-life romantic comedy," she said, explaining why she shared the story.

Rosey Blair
Rosey Blair
Rosey Blair @roseybeeme

Reply Retweet Favorite
Rosey Blair
ADVERTISEMENT

They started talking about each other's families.

Rosey Blair
Rosey Blair

And she continued to update her followers online.

Rosey Blair

According to Blair, she and Holden have been texting about the whole thing. She said he's still trying to get in touch with the woman from the flight.

Rosey Blair
ADVERTISEMENT

Euan Holden, who is a former pro soccer player, told her that he noticed Blair filming when the pair left at the end.

Holden&#x27;s brother is a former pro soccer player, as well. He&#x27;s currently a host for FOX Sports and the lead analyst for the 2018 FIFA World Cup on FOX in Russia.BuzzFeed News has reached out to Holden for comment.
Euan Holden / Instagram

Holden's brother is a former pro soccer player, as well. He's currently a host for FOX Sports and the lead analyst for the 2018 FIFA World Cup on FOX in Russia.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Holden for comment.

He was SO nice! Gave us permish for y’all to go give him some love.
Rosey Blair @roseybeeme

He was SO nice! Gave us permish for y’all to go give him some love.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Blair said he was "a good sport about it and let us reveal his name."

Euan Holden
Euan Holden
ADVERTISEMENT

The story is blowing up. Celebrities got involved.

Monica Lewinsky

People seriously lost whatever counts for chill nowadays.

Lliza Schlesinger

Hashtags like #PlaneBae and #CatchingFlightsANDFeelings were created.

Where are all the hot retired soccer/football players on my flight?!?! #CatchingFlightsANDFeelings
Laura @lsirikul

Where are all the hot retired soccer/football players on my flight?!?! #CatchingFlightsANDFeelings

Reply Retweet Favorite

There were a lot of questions about the bathroom.

Joseph
ADVERTISEMENT

Blair said they were "really sweet" people. And she said THEY LEFT TOGETHER.

Rosey Blair

The stunt looks a little too perfect to some people, who have, of course, accused Blair of making the whole thing up, which she denies.

@JoshCohenRadio @JohnLegere @TMobile Hey! I wish this was a stunt! I’m an actor and I would love the paycheck. 🤪🤪🤪🤣😂 I’d screenshot my bank account but it would be too humiliating.
Rosey Blair @roseybeeme

@JoshCohenRadio @JohnLegere @TMobile Hey! I wish this was a stunt! I’m an actor and I would love the paycheck. 🤪🤪🤪🤣😂 I’d screenshot my bank account but it would be too humiliating.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The theory that it was a T-Mobile stunt arose because in the screenshots you can see that Blair was using T-Mobile Wi-Fi.

Blair has agreed to send BuzzFeed News flight details and her seating information, however, as proof.

@JoshCohenRadio @JohnLegere @TMobile Oh man I would say I can show you my ticket stubs and also the email confirmations of our seating arrangement my dude.
Rosey Blair @roseybeeme

@JoshCohenRadio @JohnLegere @TMobile Oh man I would say I can show you my ticket stubs and also the email confirmations of our seating arrangement my dude.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Blair's story did catch the eye of T-Mobile CEO John Legere, who was psyched about it.

@roseybeeme .@roseybeeme that story was amazing!! If you’re a @TMobile customer, I'd love to credit you for the extra wifi, because that was definitely worth it!! #TmobileWingman
John Legere @JohnLegere

@roseybeeme .@roseybeeme that story was amazing!! If you’re a @TMobile customer, I'd love to credit you for the extra wifi, because that was definitely worth it!! #TmobileWingman

Reply Retweet Favorite

But he also has said that it isn’t some kind of viral stunt. (At least by T-Mobile.)

@JoshCohenRadio @roseybeeme @TMobile Such a skeptic! No stunt here - just wanted to help out an amazing @tmobile customer! :)
John Legere @JohnLegere

@JoshCohenRadio @roseybeeme @TMobile Such a skeptic! No stunt here - just wanted to help out an amazing @tmobile customer! :)

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News reached out to T-Mobile for comment. Responding via email, a company spokesperson said: "It’s not a stunt! Totally real and authentic. Our CEO is just awesome like that. 😊"

Also @TMobile didn’t sponsor us to make this post but as we are both actors we wouldn’t mind the screen time or cash 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Rosey Blair @roseybeeme

Also @TMobile didn’t sponsor us to make this post but as we are both actors we wouldn’t mind the screen time or cash 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT