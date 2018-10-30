A Cat In Turkey Totally Stole The Show At A Fashion Catwalk
"Kitty didn't care."
Istanbul is well known for its cats.
The latest star is this cat, who decided to take part in an annual fashion show organized by Vakko Esmod, a fashion school in Istanbul.
Göksen Hakkı Ali, a designer watching the show, took a video of the moment. It has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.
"The cat randomly walked in," a spokesperson for Vakko Esmod told BuzzFeed News. "We have many cats in our school’s garden, and in our company. This one suddenly decided to visit us. He preferred to walk [and] sit on the stage."
"It was funny, and everybody laughed," Merwe Mj, 29-year-old who was at the show, told BuzzFeed News. "The kitty didn't care."
People love the images — and video — from the show.
Mainly because the cat seems to absolutely not care.
And most people pointed out that *of course* this happened in Istanbul.
All hail the fashion world's newest star.
