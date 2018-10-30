A Cat In Turkey Totally Stole The Show At A Fashion Catwalk

hknylcn / Instagram

"[The] designers and all of us were of course very happy," they said, but confirmed they didn't have a name for the animal and that after his star turn the cat had disappeared back into Istanbul.

The spokesperson continued that reaction to the cat's moment of fame had been overwhelmingly positive. "People thanked us for not interferring or removing him from the stage.

"Turns out people from all over the world already knew about the hospitality of cats in Istanbul!"