Black Lives Matter Leaders Condemn Police Shootings In Dallas

At least five police officers were killed after snipers opened fire during a peaceful protest in downtown Dallas.

I hate police brutality. I don't hate police. This violence is wrong on every level. It is as American as apple pie, but wrong nonetheless.

My heart hurts for the dead. We must end police & vigilante violence, before it destroys what democracy we have left. #DallasPoliceShooting

#BlackLivesMatter advocates dignity, justice and freedom, not the murder of cops. Police violence, not #BlackLove, creates violence.

Leading members of the BLM movement noted that although officers on the ground had paid the highest price for Thursday night's violence, all involved were "traumatized" by events.

Eleven police officers were shot by an unknown number of snipers at the end of a peaceful rally through downtown Dallas. At least five officers are confirmed dead, and one remains in critical condition in hospital.

The rally had been organized to express solidarity following the fatal police shootings of two young black men this week: Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota.