Black Lives Matter Leaders Condemn Police Shootings In Dallas
At least five police officers were killed after snipers opened fire during a peaceful protest in downtown Dallas.
Black Lives Matter leaders have condemned the deadly shootings of five police officers in Dallas, Texas.
Leading members of the BLM movement noted that although officers on the ground had paid the highest price for Thursday night's violence, all involved were "traumatized" by events.
Eleven police officers were shot by an unknown number of snipers at the end of a peaceful rally through downtown Dallas. At least five officers are confirmed dead, and one remains in critical condition in hospital.
The rally had been organized to express solidarity following the fatal police shootings of two young black men this week: Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota.
Dominique Alexander, one of the organizers of the march, took to Twitter to express his solidarity.
Activists and campaigners also praised the Dallas Police Department.
And they expressed anger and dismay over the early media identification of a man detained by police.
Mark Hughes, whose picture was shared by the Dallas Police Department, was detained and then released without charge. He and his attorney have subsequently spoken to the media about his treatment.
-
Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Rose Troup Buchanan at None.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.