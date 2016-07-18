People Were Racially Abused At A Memorial For The Victims Of The Nice Truck Attack

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls was also booed at the ceremony as tensions in the French seaside city ran high following Friday's attack.

A Muslim woman was racially abused on Monday at the end of a tribute to the 84 victims of the truck attack.

A man was heard shouting "go back where you came from" in the direction of a group of people, including a Muslim family and a woman wearing a hijab.

"I was born in France — you tell me to go back to my country, but my country is France," another woman replied, clearly startled by his comments.

Crowds had gathered to pay tribute to the 84 people — including as many as 10 children — who died after a man, identified as Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, drove a truck through crowds celebrating Bastille Day in the southern French city. More than 200 people were also injured in the attack.

Throughout the commemoration, the crowd's atmosphere was perceptibly tense. "I cannot stay here," a person who wished to remain anonymous told BuzzFeed News. "It's disgusting."