People Were Racially Abused At A Memorial For The Victims Of The Nice Truck Attack

People Were Racially Abused At A Memorial For The Victims Of The Nice Truck Attack

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls was also booed at the ceremony as tensions in the French seaside city ran high following Friday's attack.

By Rose Troup Buchanan and Jules Darmanin

Rose Troup Buchanan

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Jules Darmanin

Journaliste chez BuzzFeed News, France

Posted on July 18, 2016, at 10:03 a.m. ET

A Muslim woman was racially abused on Monday at the end of a tribute to the 84 victims of the truck attack.

Remy Buisine @RemyBuisine

A man was heard shouting "go back where you came from" in the direction of a group of people, including a Muslim family and a woman wearing a hijab.

"I was born in France — you tell me to go back to my country, but my country is France," another woman replied, clearly startled by his comments.

Crowds had gathered to pay tribute to the 84 people — including as many as 10 children — who died after a man, identified as Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, drove a truck through crowds celebrating Bastille Day in the southern French city. More than 200 people were also injured in the attack.

Throughout the commemoration, the crowd's atmosphere was perceptibly tense. "I cannot stay here," a person who wished to remain anonymous told BuzzFeed News. "It's disgusting."

It was not the only moment of tension during the commemoration, which took place at the Centennial Monument on the city's Promenade des Anglais.

Denis Carreaux @DenisCarreaux

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls and other political figures were booed when they arrived at the event, shortly before the moment of silence at 12 p.m. (6 a.m. ET)

jules darmanin @JulesDrmnn

Valls was booed again when he and fellow officials moved past the crowds following the minute of silence. A heckler shouted "Bastard! Bastard!" at the prime minister as he walked past.

jules darmanin @JulesDrmnn

Shortly after the crowd came together to sing local anthem "Nissa La Bella", a man in the crowd yelled "Shame on the left!" at Valls.

jules darmanin @JulesDrmnn

Chants of "Resign! Resign!" were also heard.

jules darmanin @JulesDrmnn

However, the military and firefighters were applauded by the people gathered on the sidewalk.

jules darmanin @JulesDrmnn

This piece originally appeared on BuzzFeed France.

