People Were Racially Abused At A Memorial For The Victims Of The Nice Truck Attack
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls was also booed at the ceremony as tensions in the French seaside city ran high following Friday's attack.
A Muslim woman was racially abused on Monday at the end of a tribute to the 84 victims of the truck attack.
A man was heard shouting "go back where you came from" in the direction of a group of people, including a Muslim family and a woman wearing a hijab.
"I was born in France — you tell me to go back to my country, but my country is France," another woman replied, clearly startled by his comments.
Crowds had gathered to pay tribute to the 84 people — including as many as 10 children — who died after a man, identified as Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, drove a truck through crowds celebrating Bastille Day in the southern French city. More than 200 people were also injured in the attack.
Throughout the commemoration, the crowd's atmosphere was perceptibly tense. "I cannot stay here," a person who wished to remain anonymous told BuzzFeed News. "It's disgusting."
It was not the only moment of tension during the commemoration, which took place at the Centennial Monument on the city's Promenade des Anglais.
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls and other political figures were booed when they arrived at the event, shortly before the moment of silence at 12 p.m. (6 a.m. ET)
Valls was booed again when he and fellow officials moved past the crowds following the minute of silence. A heckler shouted "Bastard! Bastard!" at the prime minister as he walked past.
Shortly after the crowd came together to sing local anthem "Nissa La Bella", a man in the crowd yelled "Shame on the left!" at Valls.
Chants of "Resign! Resign!" were also heard.
However, the military and firefighters were applauded by the people gathered on the sidewalk.
