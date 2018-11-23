Woman across Paraguay are reacting with shock and fury after a young woman was murdered in the cell of a Brazilian crime lord, in an apparent attempt to prevent himself from being deported.



Lidia Meza Burgos, 18, was found in the cell of Marcelo "Piloto" Pinheiro on Nov. 17 in the Paraguayan capital, Asunción. She had been repeatedly beaten and stabbed with a kitchen knife, authorities said.



The details around why the teenager was there remain unclear. Local news organization UltimoHora reported it was the second time she had visited the cartel boss, who faces 26 years in jail in Brazil on charges of homicide, arms smuggling, robbery, and drug trafficking.

When guards at riot police barracks in Asunción, where Pinheiro has been kept since he was arrested last December following six years on the run, found Meza she was immediately taken to the hospital. However, doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.



Her father, Francisco, said the family had been living in Argentina but had moved back to Paraguay and that his daughter had most recently been caring for a 90-year-old woman.



In the aftermath of her death, women in Paraguay are calling for justice and a proper investigation into Meza's murder. Many of the calls came through social media, rallied around the hashtag #JusticiaParaLidia.