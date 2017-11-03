This Is How The Internet Reacted To Donald Trump’s Twitter Account Being Shut Down
The US president's social media account was down for 11 minutes Thursday night after an employee deleted the account on his last day.
The president of the United States likes using Twitter. He uses the social media platform. A lot.
On Thursday night an unknown Twitter employee decided on their last day to shut down the account.
The company apologized, reactivated the account after 11 minutes, and blamed "human error" for the incident.
To say that people reacted, would be...an understatement.
The employee set new goals for last day.
It reminded people of a happier, simpler time.
Although who was the ex-employee?
Basically, a lot of people on the internet were big fans of the ex-employee.
-
Rose Troup Buchanan is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
