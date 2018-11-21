A Teenager Died In A Cyclone After She Was Segregated From Her Family For Getting Her First Period

A teenage girl died in a cyclone in southern India after she was exiled to a hut during her period.

Vijaya Lakshmi, 14, was segregated from her family in Tamil Nadu province when Cyclone Gaja struck. She had just gotten her period for the first time.

Her family, from a village near the town of Pattukottai, was following a belief held by some Hindus in India that women are impure during their periods and should be separated from the rest of the family. Often focused on as a rural issue, the practice also occurs in cities and towns.

At least 40 people have died since Cyclone Gaja hit Tamil Nadu in mid-November, and the storm has also caused widespread damage.

While the storm raged, Vijaya’s family remained inside a separate building nearby and survived, but a tree fell on the hut where she was staying. Vijaya’s body was found the following day when the cyclone had passed.

Her grandmother, S. Visalakshi, told BBC News, “We are shattered.”



The grandmother said she had tried to persuade the family to move the girl to a different location before the cyclone hit. “When we saw the tree, we lost hope. We waited for villagers to help us remove the tree and pull her out of the hut,” she said.

Vijaya was taken to the hospital, but doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Images purportedly showing the young girl ahead of her burial were shared online, as people questioned the traditions that had contributed to her death and expressed their sadness.