A Poet In Myanmar Was Jailed For Writing About Having A Penis Tattoo

He doesn't even have one.

For his poem, Maung Saung Kha was arrested and charged with defaming former president Thein Sein under Myanmar's telecommunications law, which has been used to stifle freedom of speech in several other cases.

He was sentenced Tuesday to six months in jail, but because he has already spent six months in prison, Maung Saung Kha will be released.

He is the first political prisoner to face a jail sentence since reformer Aung San Suu Kyi was elected as the country's de-facto leader in November.

Campaigners noted the poet's case highlights the lack of power Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically elected government exerts over the military, which continues to play a prominent role in day-to-day politics.