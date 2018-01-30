A Woman Was Filmed Moments Before Her Death Naming Her Alleged Killer After She Was Shot For Refusing To Marry Him
Asma Rani was shot three times outside her home in Kohat, northern Pakistan. Her family believe she named her attacker moments before her death and are demanding justice.
Asma Rani, third-year medical student, was shot last week, after refusing a marriage proposal. In the moments before her death, she was filmed naming her alleged attacker.
After the shooting, Rani was rushed to the hospital where she died of her injuries a day later.
Local police began conducting raids on nearby properties and issued a warrant for the detention of the two men.
The day after Rani's death, a video of her went viral on social media. Warning: The video is graphic.
The video inspired hashtags such as #JusticeForAsmaRani or #JusticeForRani, which started trending on Twitter.
People also compared Rani's story to one from last year: the killing of Hina Shahnawaz, an NGO worker, who police suggested was murdered for refusing a marriage proposal.
They also blamed the authorities, tweeting that the alleged attacker's links to a prominent local political figure may have sheltered him.
There were also references to Zainab Asari, the 7-year-old girl brutally murdered in Pakistan last month.
"They have not caught the criminals," Rani's father told Geo TV. "I am a poor man but will come out onto the streets and protest."
