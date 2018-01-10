This Is What Parts Of California Look Like After A Huge Mudslide

Handout / Reuters

At least 15 people have died, with emergency services warning that a number of people are missing and that they expect the death toll may rise.

The mudslide started shortly after 4 a.m. on Tuesday after torrential rain indundated the state, which is only just recovering from the wildfires of last month. Emergency officials said that they responded to more than 600 calls in the space of three hours, as people woke to the deluge coming through their front doors.