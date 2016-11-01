BuzzFeed News

Rescuers Have Pulled A Dog From The Rubble 24 Hours After Italy's Latest Earthquake

world

world

Italy was struck by a magnitude-6.6 quake on Sunday morning.

By Rose Troup Buchanan

Headshot of Rose Troup Buchanan

Rose Troup Buchanan

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 1, 2016, at 11:11 a.m. ET

Italy was struck by a magnitude-6.6 earthquake on Sunday morning.

Although no one died in the quake, 20 people were injured – and animals were also caught up in the tremors.
Remo Casilli / Reuters

Although no one died in the quake, 20 people were injured – and animals were also caught up in the tremors.

Fortunately, volunteers with the Italian animal rights organization ENPA have been working around the clock to save pets caught in the quake.

Twitter: @emergenzavvf

Early on Monday, they found this dog, TG24 reported.

#terremotocentroitalia i momenti emozionanti del salvataggio del cagnolino dalle macerie di #Norcia #newsmediavvf… https://t.co/QiuAkUtAoo
Vigili del Fuoco @emergenzavvf

#terremotocentroitalia i momenti emozionanti del salvataggio del cagnolino dalle macerie di #Norcia #newsmediavvf… https://t.co/QiuAkUtAoo

He had been trapped under rubble for more than 24 hours.

They were alerted to his presence in the town of Norcia – near the epicenter of the quake – by a sniffer dog. The town itself was badly damaged, including the 13th-century basilica of Saint Benedict, which collapsed.

After getting the dog out of the rubble, the rescuers rushed him to a waiting ambulance and gave him a quick check-over. The group posted photos of the rescue on Twitter.

Twitter: @enpaonlus / Via Twitter: @enpaonlus
Twitter: @enpaonlus

Volunteers later tweeted the dog had received a full check-up and was doing well.

++Aggiornamento su cane estratto++ Sta bene. Mangia. Valori normali. No fratture. Domani altre analisi. Grazie a Cl… https://t.co/NJaAil0WFZ
Enpa Onlus @enpaonlus

++Aggiornamento su cane estratto++ Sta bene. Mangia. Valori normali. No fratture. Domani altre analisi. Grazie a Cl… https://t.co/NJaAil0WFZ

Rescuers told TG24 although the dog wasn't microchipped, they were confident they'd be able to reunite him with his owners.

The quake was the strongest felt in Italy since 1980, according to the USGS. It damaged thousands of buildings and is estimated to have made 15,000 people homeless. Around 20 people were injured in the quake, none of them seriously, according to the head of the country's national Civil Protection Department.

Italy Has Been Rocked Again By The Strongest Earthquake In Decades

