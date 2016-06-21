A Bunch Of Students Were Arrested For Doodling In Their Schoolbooks

The arrests and detentions are the latest crackdown by authorities in Burundi amid widespread and violent protests against the president's illegal third term.

Of the 11 arrested, five — men aged between 19 and 20 and two women, whose ages are unknown —remain in government detention, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

The pupils were detained in Muramvya after they were accused of doodling messages like “Get out” or “No to the 3rd term” on images of Nkurunzizia in school textbooks, according to the international charity.

They are part of a wider action that appeared to kick off on May 27, when hundreds of students were expelled in Ruziba, a community south of the capital Bujumbura, for doodling on images of the president in their books.

Then, on June 14, nine schools in eastern Burundi were placed under investigation for a similar offence. Two hundred thirty-four pupils were suspended from Gahinga Secondary School in Ruigi province and prevented from sitting for their exams. The students will remain at home until the investigation has concluded, Guillaume Kwizera, head of education in Ruyigi province, told the BBC.

SOS Media Burundi, an independent collection of journalists and citizens that was formed last year, said on June 21 that another 21 students in Bweru, Ruigi province, had been "interviewed" by authorities after they were also accused of defacing books.

Local media have also reported that officials in Bujumbura threatened to expel 400 students unless their parents replaced the defaced texts. Some of the students arrested have reportedly faced as many as nine nights in jail.

Although six of the 11 students arrested have been released, according to local media, the five remaining pupils could face jail terms of 5 to 10 years in prison.

Jacques Nshimirimana, head of a Burundian children’s rights federation, spoke to Africa News June 21 and said his organisation were aware of more than 600 school pupils who were still being detained by the government.

"Today the question is with respect to what kind of charges have been pressed against these students,” he said.

Carina Tertsakian, a HRW senior researcher on Burundi, said the situation was incredibly difficult to read.

"The problem is that the judicial system is really under party control," she told BuzzFeed News. "Over the past year it has got significantly worse. Even though there are judges that are trying to do a good job they are often obstructed and overruled. There have been some pretty outrageous trials and verdicts in Burundian courts."