9 Silly Fads That Lasted Longer Than The French President's Popularity

Three months ago this week, Emmanuel Macron was elected as French president, defeating Marine Le Pen and cinching victory on a groundswell of celebration (and relief ).

In the first couple of weeks of his presidency, he enjoyed a 62% approval rating, according to an IFOP poll. However, his popularity has recently taken a tumble, and he's now at 36%, according to the most recent YouGov polling. In the past month alone, he's dropped 10 points in the polls. Only Jacques Chirac faced a steeper loss of support from the French so soon into his term, according to the New York Times.

As French outlets dissect his loss in popularity and he faces a summer of further losses in the polls, here are some fads that put his brief moment in the sun into perspective.