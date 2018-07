UHS Near You

BuzzFeed News investigated Universal Health Services, America’s largest psychiatric chain. Here is a list of the company’s U.S. psychiatric hospitals.

America’s largest psychiatric chain is Universal Health Services, or UHS. Its psychiatric division treated more than 450,000 patients last year in its more than 200 psychiatric facilities. But individual UHS hospitals don’t carry the UHS brand, so below is a list of the company’s U.S. psychiatric facilities, according to UHS’s web site.

If you have worked in a UHS hospital, or been treated in one, we’d love to hear your story. Please write to psych@buzzfeed.com

ALABAMA

Alabama Clinical Schools ..... Birmingham, Alabama

Hill Crest Behavioral Health Services ..... Birmingham, Alabama

Laurel Oaks Behavioral Health Center ..... Dothan, Alabama



ALASKA

North Star Behavioral Health ..... Anchorage, Alaska

DeBarr Residential Treatment Center ..... Anchorage, Alaska

Palmer Residential Treatment Center ..... Palmer , Alaska

Chris Kyle Patriots Hospital ..... Anchorage, Alaska

Good Samaritan Counseling Center ..... Anchorage, Alaska

ARIZONA

Calvary Addiction Recovery Center ..... Phoenix, Arizona

Valley Hospital ..... Phoenix, Arizona

Palo Verde Behavioral Health ..... Tucson, Arizona

Quail Run Behavioral Health ..... Phoenix, Arizona

ARKANSAS

The Bridgeway ..... North Little Rock, Arkansas

Rivendell Behavioral Health Services of Arkansas ..... Benton, Arkansas

Springwoods Behavioral Health ..... Fayetteville, Arkansas

Pinnacle Pointe Behavioral Health Care ..... Little Rock, Arkansas

CALIFORNIA

Alhambra Hospital ..... Rosemead, California

Reasons Eating Disorder Center at Alhambra Hospital ..... Rosemead, California

The Canyon at Peace Park ..... Malibu, California

Canyon Ridge Hospital ..... Chino, California

Fremont Hospital ..... Fremont, California

Heritage Oaks Hospital ..... Sacramento, California

Michael’s House ..... Palm Springs, California

Sierra Vista Hospital ..... Sacramento, California

Del Amo Hospital ..... Torrance, California

COLORADO

Highlands Behavioral Health System ..... Highlands Ranch, Colorado

Centennial Peaks ..... Louisville, Colorado

Cedar Springs Behavioral Health ..... Colorado Springs, Colorado

CONNECTICUT

Stonington Institute ..... North Stonington, Connecticut

THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

Psychiatric Institute of Washington ..... Washington D.C.

DELAWARE

Rockford Center ..... Newark, Delaware

Dover Behavioral Health ..... Dover, Delaware

FLORIDA

Atlantic Shores Hospital ..... Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Central Florida Behavioral Hospital ..... Orlando, Florida Behavioral

Emerald Coast Behavioral Hospital ..... Panama City, Florida

Fort Lauderdale Hospital ..... Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Gulf Coast Treatment Center ..... Fort Walton Beach, Florida

La Amistad Behavioral Health Services ..... Maitland, Florida

Palm Shores Behavioral Health Center ..... Bradenton, Florida

Pride Institute ..... Fort Lauderdale, Florida

River Point Behavioral Health ..... Jacksonville, Florida

SandyPines Hospital ..... Tequesta, Florida

Suncoast Behavioral Health Center ..... Bradenton, Florida

University Behavioral Center ..... Orlando, Florida

The Vines Hospital ..... Ocala, Florida

Wekiva Springs ..... Jacksonville, Florida

Windmoor Healthcare ..... Clearwater, Florida

GEORGIA

Anchor Hospital ..... Atlanta, Georgia

Black Bear Treatment Facility ..... Sautee, Georgia

Coastal Behavioral Health ..... Savannah, Georgia

Coastal Harbor Treatment Center ..... Savannah, Georgia

Crescent Pines ..... Stockbridge, Georgia

Laurel Heights Hospital ..... Atlanta, Georgia

Lighthouse Care Center of Augusta ..... Augusta, Georgia

Lake Bridge Behavioral Health ..... Macon, Georgia

Peachford Behavioral Health System of Atlanta ..... Atlanta, Georgia

St. Simons by the Sea ..... St. Simons, Georgia

SummitRidge ..... Lawrenceville, Georgia

Talbott Recovery Campus ..... Atlanta, Georgia

Turning Point Care Center ..... Moultrie, Georgia

IDAHO

Boulder Creek Academy ..... Bonners Ferry, Idaho

Intermountain Hospital ..... Boise, Idaho

Northwest Academy ..... Naples, Idaho

ILLINOIS

Chicago Children’s Center for Behavioral Health ..... Chicago, Illinois

Garfield Park Hospital ..... Chicago, Illinois

Hartgrove Hospital ..... Chicago, Illinois

Innovations Academy ..... Streamwood, Illinois

Lincoln Prairie Behavioral Health Center ..... Springfield, Illinois

The Pavilion Behavioral Health System ..... Champaign, Illinois

Riveredge Hospital ..... Forest Park, Illinois

Streamwood Behavioral Healthcare System ..... Streamwood, Illinois

INDIANA

Bloomington Meadows Hospital ..... Bloomington, Indiana

Columbus Behavioral Center for Children and Adolescents ..... Columbus, Indiana

Michiana Behavioral Health Center ..... Plymouth, Indiana

Midwest Center for Youth and Families ..... Kouts, Indiana

Valle Vista Hospital ..... Greenwood, Indiana

Wellstone Regional Hospital Jeffersonville, Indiana

KENTUCKY

The Brook Hospital—Dupont ..... Louisville, Kentucky

The Brook Hospital—KMI ..... Louisville, Kentucky

Cumberland Hall ..... Hopkinsville, Kentucky

The Lincoln Trail Behavioral Health System ..... Radcliff, Kentucky

Rivendell Behavioral Health Services of Kentucky ..... Bowling Green, Kentucky

The Ridge Behavioral Health System ..... Lexington, Kentucky

LOUISIANA

Brentwood Hospital ..... Shreveport, Louisiana

River Oaks Hospital ..... New Orleans, Louisiana

MASSACHUSETTS

Arbour Counseling Services ..... Brookline, Massachusetts

Arbour Hospital ..... Boston, Massachusetts

Arbour-Fuller Hospital ..... South Attleboro, Massachusetts

Arbour-HRI Hospital ..... Brookline, Massachusetts

Pembroke Hospital ..... Pembroke, Massachusetts

Westwood Lodge Hospital ..... Westwood, Massachusetts

MICHIGAN

Forest View Hospital ..... Grand Rapids, Michigan

Havenwyck Hospital ..... Auburn Hills, Michigan

Skywood Recovery ..... Augusta, Michigan

MINNESOTA

Pride Institute ..... Eden Prairie, Minnesota

MISSISSIPPI

Alliance Health Center ..... Meridian, Mississippi

Brentwood Behavioral Health of Mississippi ..... Flowood, Mississippi

Diamond Grove Center ..... Louisville, Mississippi

Parkwood Behavioral Health System ..... Olive Branch, Mississippi

MISSOURI

Heartland Behavioral Health Services ..... Nevada, Missouri

Two Rivers Behavioral Health System ..... Kansas City, Missouri

St. Louis Behavioral Medicine Institute ..... St. Louis, Missouri

NEVADA

Spring Mountain Treatment Center ..... Las Vegas, Nevada

Spring Mountain Sahara ..... Las Vegas, Nevada

West Hills Hospital ..... Reno, Nevada

Willow Springs Center ..... Reno, Nevada

NEW JERSEY

Hampton Behavioral Health Center ..... Westhampton, New Jersey

Summit Oaks Hospital ..... Summit, New Jersey

NEW MEXICO

Mesilla Valley Hospital ..... Las Cruces, New Mexico

NORTH CAROLINA

Brynn Marr Hospital ..... Jacksonville, North Carolina

Holly Hill Hospital ..... Raleigh, North Carolina

Holly Hill Children’s Hospital ..... Raleigh, North Carolina

Old Vineyard Behavioral Health ..... Winston-Salem, North Carolina

NORTH DAKOTA

Prairie St John's ..... Fargo, North Dakota

OHIO

Arrowhead Behavioral Health ..... Maumee, Ohio

Belmont Pines Hospital ..... Youngstown, Ohio

Foundations for Living ..... Mansfield, Ohio

Fox Run Center for Children and Adolescents ..... St. Clairsville, Ohio

Windsor—Laurelwood Center ..... Willoughby, Ohio

OKLAHOMA

Bethany Behavioral Health ..... Bethany, Oklahoma

Cedar Ridge ..... Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Cedar Ridge Residential Treatment Center ..... Oklahoma City , Oklahoma

Shadow Mountain Behavioral Health System ..... Tulsa, Oklahoma

OREGON

Cedar Hills Hospital ..... Beaverton, Oregon

PENNSYLVANIA

Brooke Glen Behavioral Hospital ..... Fort Washington, Pennsylvania

Clarion Psychiatric Center ..... Clarion , Pennsylvania

Fairmount Behavioral Health System ..... Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Foundations Behavioral Health ..... Doylestown, Pennsylvania

Friends Hospital ..... Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The Horsham Clinic ..... Ambler, Pennsylvania

KeyStone Center ..... Brookhaven, Pennsylvania

The Meadows Psychiatric Center ..... Centre Hall, Pennsylvania

Roxbury Treatment Center ..... Shippensburg, Pennsylvania

Universal Community Behavioral ..... Centre Hall, Pensylvania

PUERTO RICO

Panamericano ..... Cidra, Puerto Rico

SOUTH CAROLINA

Aurora Pavilion ..... Aiken, South Carolina

The Carolina Center for Behavioral Health ..... Greer, South Carolina

Lighthouse Care Center of Conway ..... Conway, South Carolina

Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health ..... North Charleston, South Carolina

Palmetto Pee Dee Behavioral Health ..... Florence, South Carolina

Palmetto Summerville Behavioral Health ..... Summerville, South Carolina

Three Rivers Behavioral Health ..... Columbia, South Carolina

Three Rivers Residential-Midlands ..... West Columbia, South Carolina

TENNESSEE

Cedar Grove Residential Treatment Center ..... Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Compass Intervention Center ..... Memphis, Tennessee

Hermitage Hall ..... Nashville, Tennessee

Lakeside Behavioral Health System ..... Memphis, Tennessee

McDowell Center for Children ..... Dyersburg, Tennessee

Mountain Youth Academy ..... Mountain City, Tennessee

Natchez Trace Youth Academy ..... Waverly, Tennessee

Oak Plains Academy ..... Ashland City, Tennessee

The Oaks at La Paloma ..... Memphis, Tennessee

Rolling Hills Hospital ..... Franklin, Tennessee

Upper East TN Juvenile Detention Facility ..... Johnson City, Tennessee

TEXAS

Austin Lakes Hospital ..... Austin, Texas

Austin Oaks Hospitals ..... Austin, Texas

Behavioral Hospital of Bellaire ..... Houston, Texas

Cypress Creek Hospital ..... Houston, Texas

El Paso Behavioral Health System ..... El Paso, Texas

Garland Behavioral Hospital ..... Garland, Texas

Glen Oaks Hospital ..... Greenville, Texas

Hickory Trail Hospital ..... DeSoto, Texas

Kingwood Pines Hospital Kingwood, Texas

Laurel Ridge Treatment Center ..... San Antonio, Texas

Mayhill Hospital ..... Denton, Texas

Meridell Achievement Center ..... Liberty Hill, Texas

Millwood Hospital ..... Arlington, Texas

The Pavilion at Northwest Texas Healthcare System ..... Amarillo, Texas

The Recovery Center ..... Wichita Falls, Texas

River Crest Hospital ..... San Angelo, Texas

San Marcos Treatment Center ..... San Marcos, Texas

South Texas Behavioral Health Center ..... Edinburg, Texas

Texas NeuroRehab Center ..... Austin, Texas

Timberlawn Mental Health System ..... Dallas, Texas

TMC Behavioral Health Center ..... Sherman, Texas

West Oaks Hospital ..... Houston, Texas

University Behavioral Health of Denton ..... Denton, Texas

UTAH

Benchmark Behavioral Health System ..... Woods Cross, Utah

Center for Change ..... Orem, Utah

Copper Hills Youth Center ..... West Jordan, Utah

Provo Canyon Behavioral Hospital ..... Orem, Utah

Provo Canyon School ..... Provo, Utah

Provo Canyon School-Springville ..... Springville, Utah

Salt Lake Behavioral Health ..... Salt Lake City, Utah

U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS

Virgin Islands Behavioral Services ..... St. Croix, Virgin Islands

VIRGINIA

Cumberland Hospital ..... New Kent, Virginia

First Home Care ..... Portsmouth, Virginia

Harbor Point Behavioral Health Center ..... Portsmouth, Virginia

The Hughes Center ..... Danville, Virginia

The Kempsville Center for Behavioral Health ..... Norfolk, Virginia

Liberty Point Behavioral Health Care ..... Stauton, Virginia

Newport News Behavioral Health Center ..... Newport News, Virginia

North Spring Behavioral Healthcare ..... Leesburg, Virginia

Poplar Springs Hospital ..... Petersburg, Virginia

Virginia Beach Psychiatric Center ..... Virginia Beach, Virginia

WASHINGTON

Fairfax Hospital ..... Kirkland, Washington

Schick Shadel Hospital ..... Seattle, Washington

WEST VIRGINIA

River Park Hospital ..... Huntington, West Virginia

WYOMING

Wyoming Behavioral Institute ..... Casper, Wyoming