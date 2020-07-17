An Executive Assistant Was Charged With Killing His Tech Entrepreneur Boss And Dismembering His Body

An executive assistant was charged on Friday for allegedly killing and dismembering his boss, tech entrepreneur Fahim Saleh, the NYPD announced.



The assistant, Tyrese Haspil, 21, was taken into custody at 8:45 a.m. Friday in lower Manhattan after a three-day investigation into the homicide and charged with second-degree murder.

Saleh's body was found dismembered in his Manhattan apartment earlier this week by his cousin.

In a press conference on Friday, Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said that Haspil handled Saleh’s “finances and personal matters,” adding that he owed his boss “a significant amount of money.”

The New York Times reported that Haspil began working for Saleh when he was 16 years old, and had recently stolen nearly $100,000 from his boss. According to the Times, Saleh did not report Haspil to authorities, instead setting up a repayment plan.