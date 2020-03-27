Rikers Island Detainees Say They Fear Dying From The Coronavirus

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

On one of their numerous phone calls this week, R.W. listened to her husband, who is incarcerated at Rikers and sick with COVID-19, pound against the walls of the isolation cell begging unsuccessfully for medical attention. “I don’t feel well,” he moaned. “I feel lightheaded.” He tested positive for the coronavirus last week, she said; since then, no one has taken his temperature. He’s only received water and tea bags, he told his wife.

His sentence is less than a year, she said, but “he’s scared he’s not going to make it out of there.”

On Friday, 103 people held in the city’s jails and 80 staffers had tested positive, according to the New York City Department of Correction. The majority of the city’s detainees are held at Rikers Island.

Last Saturday, the New York City Board of Correction recommended releasing people over 50, people serving low-level offenses with sentences of under a year, people held for technical reasons like a parole violation, and those with underlying health issues. At Rikers, that would mean about 2,000 people. But so far, little has happened.

Meanwhile, inside Rikers Island, information on the pandemic is scarce and fear is rising, according to interviews with people currently incarcerated at the jail as well as their family members. One man told BuzzFeed News that he had received only a one-page pamphlet on how to protect yourself. It recommended staying 6 feet away from others, which is impossible in the setting, and frequent handwashing, which is a challenge. The facility provides a bar of soap for bathroom sinks, and more is available for purchase at the commissary once a week. There’s no hand sanitizer.

Prisoners and their advocates said that a backlog of people with symptoms like coughing and sneezing haven’t been able to get seen, let alone tested. While some correctional officers wear gloves or a mask, others have nothing.

“I’m living in constant fear,” said Daniel, who is currently incarcerated on Rikers Island. The 46-year old said he fears he may have the virus; he’s been feeling weak and feverish but hasn’t been able to get seen by medical staff at all. (His publicly appointed lawyer asked that his last name not be published since he is awaiting a hearing.)

“They pretty much said, 'Don’t even go down to the clinic, there’s a bunch of people who are there with the virus and you’re walking right into it,'” he said, referring to the correctional officers.

“Conditions are really deteriorating here,” added Semaj, another detainee who is also being held on a parole violation. (His publicly appointed lawyer requested that just his first name be used since he is awaiting a hearing as well.) The 41-year-old was arrested in February by his parole officer for allegedly driving a car — a violation of his release conditions. In his housing unit, he and others have tried to make everyone wash their hands before entering the sleeping quarters where they sleep just a couple of feet apart.

Semaj also said prison officials cut articles about the coronavirus out of the newspapers before detainees get to see them. He said he tries to glean what information he can from TV.

This week, he learned his mother, who has heart disease and diabetes, has been hospitalized with COVID-19.