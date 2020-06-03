Last Night, Peaceful Protesters Defied Curfews Around The Country. Will They Do It Again Tonight?

Protesters exit the Manhattan Bridge after being stopped by police for hours during a citywide curfew in New York City, June 2.

It was a tense moment. Thousands of protesters had made their way across the Manhattan Bridge from Brooklyn on Tuesday night and were close to flooding onto Canal Street in lower Manhattan. But a line of police officers in riot gear was waiting for them, battle-ready with shields up. Most protesters had no gear at all besides a cloth face covering or a surgical mask. A standoff ensued. As the minutes ticked by without the cops letting up, more police vans arrived.

“My heart was pounding the whole time,” said 32-year-old Dan Hancho, who was at the front of the crowd near the police line.

But thanks to the efforts of protesters such as Hancho to avoid physical confrontation, violence was averted. Now the question is whether they can do the same tonight as New York's curfew remains in place until Sunday and movements across the city are limited.

Similar dynamics played out in other cities around the country. Los Angeles, Washington, DC, and other cities were markedly more peaceful on Tuesday than they had been in previous days.

Several New York protesters said their efforts on Tuesday night were an effort to counter the mayhem of the previous few nights. “There’s a difference between protesting and looting. Our agenda is for protesting,” said Alseny Frederick, 24, a recent graduate of Syracuse University. “If we saw anything like that, we shut it down immediately.”

New York City set an 8 p.m. curfew on Tuesday following widespread looting on Monday night. Police stood guard at subway station entrances, allowing only essential workers through; Citi Bikes were locked; and ride-hail services like Uber and Lyft suspended services. Vehicle traffic was largely suspended below 96th Street in Manhattan.

But many New Yorkers decided the 8 p.m. curfew would not keep them from speaking up for justice and the value of black lives.

They marched through the city for hours past the 8 p.m. deadline. But as they did so, many said they were determined to keep things peaceful and break from the lawlessness and looting of the last few evenings.

The standoff on the Manhattan Bridge, however, felt, for a time, like it could tip into violence. Police set up stations on both ends of the bridge, trapping the protesters between them.

It began when a group of demonstrators who had been gathered at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn splintered from the main group and walked up Flatbush Avenue toward the Manhattan Bridge. Crowds arrived just before the curfew was scheduled to take effect, protesters said.

“Every minute past curfew was important to show them that their rules don't matter to us,” said Hancho, who works as a plumbing contractor during the day.

“They didn’t give a curfew during the whole pandemic when people were dying, because they said people are gonna do what they’re gonna do,” said a woman protester who declined to give her name and had been on the Manhattan Bridge as well. “So why now, when we’re protesting for a good cause, do you want to put on a curfew?"

“My grandma was calling me, telling me to come home,” said 23-year-old Nick Wendall, another protester who was on the bridge past curfew. “But this was for a good cause. She’ll understand when I get home.”

As the demonstrators moved from Brooklyn to Manhattan and were stopped by the police line, authorities initially said they would be let off the bridge in about 10 minutes, recalled protesters. Instead, hours ticked by and tensions rose.