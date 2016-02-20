People Are Mad They Missed The Nevada Caucuses Because They Had To Work
Work schedules and long lines kept some voters from helping to choose a candidate.
Not every voter was able to make it to the Nevada caucuses that began on Saturday morning and instead were stuck at work.
The Nevada caucuses have strict time constraints for voters to participate. Check in began at 11 a.m. PT and voters had to be in line by 12 p.m. PT in order to caucus. Many people's work schedules prevented them from participating.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ricky Acero was hoping to caucus for Bernie Sanders, but the 22-year-old graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, had to go to work. He does construction projects to pay off $18,000 in student loans.
"I'm pretty disappointed," Acero told BuzzFeed News. "I really wanted to wanted to get my voice out there."
He said he supports Sanders for his positions on education and because of his idealism.
In Nevada, employers must schedule workers so they have time to vote. But it wasn't always enough due to the crowded caucus sites.
ADVERTISEMENT
Some used Twitter to get others to caucus in their place, hoping to still find a way to express their vote for the next Democratic presidential nominee.
ADVERTISEMENT
Hillary Clinton ultimately defeated Bernie Sanders in the caucus, strengthening her position heading into South Carolina’s Democratic primary.
-
Rosalind Adams is an investigative reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Rosalind Adams at rosalind.adams@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.