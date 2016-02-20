BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

America Ferrera Said She Wants To Netflix And Chill With Hillary Clinton

politics

America Ferrera Said She Wants To Netflix And Chill With Hillary Clinton

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas

By Rosalind Adams

Headshot of Rosalind Adams

Rosalind Adams

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 20, 2016, at 1:28 p.m. ET

Hours before the Nevada caucuses began, America Ferrera addressed a rally of Hillary Clinton supporters on Friday night in Las Vegas, telling them just how much she supported the Democratic candidate.

John Locher / AP

"I'd just like to Netflix and chill with Hillary," Ferrera told audiences, according to ABC News. "I have a strong feeling we'd be BFFs if you just gave me a chance."

Josh Edelson / AFP / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

But some wondered if the Ugly Betty star really knew what she was describing.

ABC / Via Facebook: UglyBetty
Another 30-ish millennial, America Ferrera thinks "Netflix &amp; chill" means what I thought it meant for far too long. https://t.co/9ihyYWgqf5
Stephanie Hershinow @S_Insley_H

Another 30-ish millennial, America Ferrera thinks "Netflix &amp; chill" means what I thought it meant for far too long. https://t.co/9ihyYWgqf5

Reply Retweet Favorite
i really did not think america ferrera was too old to know what netflix and chill really meant but here we are https://t.co/qwVEVZaio6
Good Ass Uzi Tweets™ @DavidUzumeri

i really did not think america ferrera was too old to know what netflix and chill really meant but here we are https://t.co/qwVEVZaio6

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
"I would really like to Netflix and Chill with Hillary," says America Ferrera. Not sure she understands what that means...
Patrick Caldwell @patcaldwell

"I would really like to Netflix and Chill with Hillary," says America Ferrera. Not sure she understands what that means...

Reply Retweet Favorite
Via twitter.com

That's okay, America. We'd Netflix and Chill with you anytime.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT