Hong Kong Protesters Smashed Their Way Into Government Headquarters

HONG KONG — Hong Kong citizens smashed their way into the city's main government building on Monday, the anniversary of the territory's return to Chinese rule.

"For the longest time we wanted to get in here," Edgar Kwok, one of the hundreds of protesters who'd made their way inside, told BuzzFeed News through his black face mask.



"If we the people can get in here it meas you have to listen to us," Kwok said while inside the building's lobby. "We want the government to listen to us, not the other way around."

The protests have been ongoing for weeks now, as anger at a bill that would allow suspects to be extradited to mainland China for trial has shifted into anger at the territory's government more broadly.

People gathered on Monday quickly surrounded the headquarters of the Legislative Council, or LegCo, the legislature of the semi-autonomous territory. The demonstration appeared well-organized and prepared for conflict with the police from the outset. Some attendees had their limbs wrapped with plastic and wore face masks to guard against tear gas. Long lines of people ferried supplies through the crowd and chants broke out reminding those gathered not to take photos that would make identifying participants easy for the authorities.