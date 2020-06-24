A few young men in Crown Heights pulled a couple boxes of fireworks into the street on Tuesday night and unfurled a long roll of firecrackers to make one neat line. Their friends crowded to the edge of the street and pulled out their phones. It was around 10 pm and dark, but they knew that wouldn’t matter soon.

As they waited for a couple cars to pass, the group heard some competing pops and sizzles a few blocks away. “They’re gonna ruin our show,” one joked.

They had already been at it for an hour or so, and now it was the time for the big finale. “Ya’ll ready?” one asked, lighter in hand. They had piled the rest of their haul into the street, and someone said, “Alright, go.” Four people lit the fireworks all at once and a thunderous mix of pops and booms filled the block.

This is how it works, at least from what I could find biking around Brooklyn on Tuesday night, chasing flares. These fireworks — reported in cities around the country — were not some elaborate psyop conducted by government officials to discredit the national protest movement. They were not being set off by police. They were not “professional” grade.

But the fireworks have become a source of ire for New Yorkers, and complaints to 311 are up since last year. Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced a task force that will start sting operations to crack down on illegal fireworks in New York City.

“I heard about that,” one of the friends told me. “I don’t know why they want to stop fireworks. They don’t last that long.”

“It’s just a way for us to stay out of trouble,” said another. BuzzFeed News is not naming the men because the activity is illegal in New York City.

According to the young men and a purported corner fireworks broker I spoke with, it’s pretty simple: Fireworks are in demand and there’s a surplus of coronavirus-inspired boredom.

Two of the boxes hauled out Tuesday night are called 500 gram cakes, or repeaters, from a Pennsylvania chain called Keystone Fireworks. It’s the largest firework that a consumer can buy in the US. The boxes have bright packaging and come with names like “heavy duty” or “red white and boom.” You just have to light one fuse on the outside, and it sets off a series of explosions through interconnected tubes inside — one match gets you a whole amateur show.

These fireworks are legal in many states — but not New York City. One box retails for about $80, and another for about $100. Keystone is also running buy one, get one specials.