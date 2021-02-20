Many Essential Workers Down The Street From Yankee Stadium’s Vaccine Site Are Still Waiting For Access

Yankee Stadium’s mass vaccine site was supposed to reduce disparities in one of New York’s hardest hit areas, but shortages are making it hard to get in.

Jeenah Moon for BuzzFeed News Joseph Michialis stands outside Yankee Twin Eatery Bar in the Bronx on February 17, 2021.

On Wednesday morning, more than two dozen Bronx residents stood in line at the gates of Yankee Stadium, hunkered against the cold wind as they awaited their turn to access one of the city’s largest vaccination sites. Two blocks away, Antonio Cortez, a 42-year-old father of three wearing a red Yankees cap and a black mask, stood behind the counter of his restaurant, boxing up fried chicken and tostones for customers as he did on every workday, hoping to avoid the coronavirus long enough to join the lucky ones who have made it inside the nearby stadium. He had signed up for a vaccine as soon as he learned about the site opening nearby, but his appointment wasn’t for another two weeks. “There’s no appointments right now,” he said. “I will go to Yankee Stadium, but much later.” Cortez was one of many essential workers in the blocks surrounding Bronx County’s largest vaccination site who had not been vaccinated. In Chinese restaurants, jerk chicken joints, grocery stores, and bodegas across the street, down the block, and around the corner from Yankee Stadium, food servers continue to clock in, interacting with a constant stream of customers without the protection of inoculation even as hundreds of people get their shots in the massive, columned sports facility looming over the neighborhood. Only Bronx residents are eligible to access the mass vaccination site, which opened up earlier this month as a partnership between the city and state, and proof of residency is required for an appointment — part of a strategy to address the disparities in vaccination rates between whiter, wealthier residents and people of color with lower incomes in New York.

Jeenah Moon for BuzzFeed News Yankee Stadium is reflected in the window of a store in the Bronx.

City data shows that white adults have been at least partially vaccinated — having gotten at least one of the two shots required for full inoculation for some vaccines — at more than twice the rate of Black and Latinx adults. About 3% of adults in the zip code of Yankee Stadium have been fully vaccinated so far, data shows, while it also suffered from a higher death rate from COVID than the rest of the Bronx and New York City. Just six miles south, in the affluent Upper East Side, around 16% of adults have been fully vaccinated. The Yankee Stadium site opened 15,000 vaccine appointments in its first week, and 13,000 slots were nabbed on the first day. “This is about protecting people who need the most protection because the Bronx is one of the places that bore the brunt of this crisis of the coronavirus,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in remarks outside of the stadium on opening day. “The Bronx has suffered, but this is a place where the people of the Bronx will now be protected.” As residents have signed up, the neighborhood's overall vaccination rate — counting adults who've received either one or two shots — has drawn closer to the citywide mark. But the number of people vaccinated at the site each day has dropped since the fanfare of its opening week, and many frontline workers in the neighborhood said they were still waiting on appointments or were not even sure if they qualified at all. The Yankee Stadium site was vaccinating about 2,100 people a day in the first week, but now only about 1,000 people are being ushered through it for appointments, the governor’s office said. That’s about as many people as are being vaccinated at Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan, a mass vaccination site open to any New York resident. With more than 10 million people eligible for the vaccine across the state, supply remains a challenge. On Thursday, the New York City Department of Health said it had 17,000 first doses of the vaccine available, even though it previously had been providing shots to as many as 30,000 people a day. The federal government ships new supplies at the beginning of each week and the city said it expects another 169,000 doses next week. As the coronavirus continues to impact communities of color at much higher rates, one of the questions that the city and the state must grapple with is where to disperse those doses when supplies are tight, appointments are quickly filling up, and millions more are becoming eligible for the vaccine. The city and state has so far declined to release data about how many doses have been administered at each vaccine site. Though rows of barricades were set up outside of the vaccination entrance to organize crowds on Wednesday morning, by the afternoon the line had dwindled away, leaving the area largely empty except for the US Army soldiers standing guard. A sign perched outside the entrance said that there were no appointments currently available. Several who had been able to get an appointment at the site said the process was efficient and they were in and out of Yankee Stadium with their vaccination shot quickly. “I just saw that they were opening this up specifically for the Bronx, so I made an appointment,” said 78-year-old Yvonne Turner, her eyes tearing slightly in the cold, as wind chill temperatures were as low as 15 degrees. The process was smooth, she said, as she left the stadium with her first dose of the vaccine early Wednesday morning. “I had no problems.” Just beyond the stadium, though, lots of essential workers who continue to show up each day still haven’t been able to schedule an appointment for themselves. They wear masks while stocking vegetables in the grocery store, serving hot slices of pizza, or bagging turkey sandwiches and sodas from the bodega — all while putting themselves at risk of still catching the coronavirus from their customers and bringing it home to their families. Some in the Bronx, like Miguel Muñoz, who works at the Key Foods a couple blocks from Yankee Stadium, have been eligible for weeks but still haven’t been vaccinated. Grocery store workers have been eligible since Jan. 11, but the earliest slot Muñoz could schedule was for the last week of February, leaving him anxious as he takes the subway five days a week to make his 8 a.m. shifts. Thinking about his upcoming appointment later this month as he stocked a bin of sweet potatoes, Muñoz said he was excited.

Jeenah Moon for BuzzFeed News Bronx residents waiting to be vaccinated line up outside Yankee Stadium on February 17, 2021.

People who work in customer-facing roles like grocery store workers are about five times more likely to catch the virus, according to a study published in the British Medical Journal. Some companies have enacted policies like pay raises to offset the exposure risks of going to work. And while a few companies have made those pay raises permanent, others like Costco, Amazon, and Total Wine quickly ended the pay increases, even as workers continue to face risks nearly a year into the pandemic. In December, the mayor’s office initiated a vaccine equity plan targeting 27 neighborhoods that had been most affected by the pandemic with outreach through public housing complexes and virtual conversations to educate residents about how to get the vaccine. “A vaccine must be distributed equally to be effective," de Blasio said in a December statement. “COVID-19 has exposed our city’s most painful disparities, and we are addressing those inequities head-on and making a vaccine available for all New Yorkers.” At the end of January, the task force expanded its efforts to 33 neighborhoods and said it would broaden its outreach and education efforts. But data released by the city also revealed that there remain huge racial disparities across New York City in who is receiving the vaccine. The governor’s office said in a statement that it is working on closing this gap. “For months, Governor Cuomo has been highlighting the intolerable reality that New Yorkers of color are dying at higher rates than white New Yorkers — and he has been working to ensure vaccine distribution is equitable,” spokesperson Jack Sterne said, pointing to efforts like pop-up vaccine sites in public housing complexes and mass vaccination sites like Yankee Stadium. “We are ready to get as many shots into arms as humanly possible, and as supply continues to increase under the Biden Administration, we will make sure doses are available in every community statewide.” But in a pizza shop just across the street from Yankee Stadium, Cupertino Vivar, its 42-year-old owner, said that while he wanted the vaccine, he didn’t know how to access it. “Can I walk over? Or I need a computer?” he asked. Focused on making pizzas from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, he hadn’t noticed the signs around the stadium informing locals about where to sign up for the vaccine. At a Chinese restaurant on the same block as the pizza shop, 31-year-old employee Randy Lin said that he wasn’t aware he was eligible for the vaccine.

Jeenah Moon For BuzzFeed News Cupertino Vivar stands in the kitchen of Justin’s Pizza in the Bronx on February 17, 2021.