Poem: "Huk-Huk" By Robin Coste Lewis

The First Peary Arctic Expedition Arrives in Greenland

The dogs do not speak English

So you curse each one in French,

Trying to crack your new virgin

Whip - a finely scraped strip of dried walrus



Hide. But there's no snap.

Nobody cringes.

If you could speak Inuktitut, you would

Hear the King Dog cackling



At your attempts. You could understand

Ikwah's and Analka's silence,



Inside of which they ponder how a man

Who commands such a vast wooden ship



Can’t convince a dog team to huk-huk

Not even an inch, yet still believes



He can survive one year on the ice

Trudging north toward – of all things – just

More ice. Between the private flakes

Of falling snow, and their secret discussions



On Beauty, a royal crown of bitches

Toss and purr, rolling onto their backs

Eyes wet and wide, smiling

At their King, waiting for his cue.