Here's What It's Like To Convert To Islam In The Age Of Trump

news / ramadan

Four Muslim Converts tell their story.

By Rhonda Elnaggar

Rhonda Elnaggar

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on June 18, 2017, at 1:07 p.m. ET

One in five Muslim Americans were actually raised in another religion before deciding to convert to Islam, or didn't practice any faith at all, according to the Pew Research.

Tareq Saifur Rahman / Via Getty Images

BuzzFeed News spoke with four different Muslims about why they converted to Islam and how the process has impacted their lives.

We also heard what it's like to be a Muslim convert under the current administration, and how they've navigated conversations about their new religion.

Annika Hackfeld, who was raised a devout Christian, was 18 years old when she converted to Islam during the 2016 presidential election. Her family are Trump supporters, and she went head to head with them when he tried to implement the travel ban in January.

Chris St. Louis first decided to learn about Islam after the tragedy that was 9/11.

St. Louis chose to follow the religion after realizing that it made him feel more at peace with some of the hardships he had struggled with throughout his life.
Cassandra Villareal was raised in the South, and never knew any Muslims before she decided to convert. Since opting to wear a hijab, she's faced pushback for her headscarf — but that hasn't stopped her from wearing it.

Raymond Martinez converted to Islam after feeling lost and in need of guidance in his life.

He now says since he&#x27;s been practicing Islam his life has completely changed; because of his newfound faith he was able to find a good job as well as a woman whom he fell in love with and, ultimately, married.
To hear more about their stories, you can check out the full video here, or you can also listen to them as guests on the BuzzFeed podcast See Something Say Something.

This post is part of a series organized by See Something Say Something celebrating Ramadan with podcast episodes, posts, videos, and essays.

