Here's How People Are Memorializing Claire Wineland, Who Died At 21

"She was truly one of the greats."

By Remy Smidt

Posted on September 4, 2018, at 1:21 p.m. ET

Claire Wineland / Via youtube.com

Claire Wineland, beloved for her frank documentation of her life and her experience of cystic fibrosis, has died. She was 21.

In YouTube videos like "my life expectancy," "new lungs new me (not really)," and "Dying 101," Wineland spoke with wit and intimacy about her disease.

"Sick people deserve to be seen as more than hollow shells just waiting for their lives to begin," she wrote on Instagram in March.

Following a successful double lung transplant on Aug. 26, Wineland suffered a stroke, according to a statement posted on her foundation's Facebook page.

“After a week of intensive care and various life-saving procedures, it became clear that it was Claire’s time to go,” Laura McHolm, chair of the board of Wineland's foundation, said.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News Tuesday, Claire's mom, Melissa Yeager, thanked those who memorialized her daughter.

"Thank you for the outpouring of love for Claire," Yeager said. "I hope you share her message of positivity and live a life you are proud of!"


"It was Claire's greatest wish that her foundation would continue on with or without her," the mom continued. "She was all about being of service to others and your donations will support her in that. A continuation of her legacy."

Wineland wrote about the double lung transplant on Instagram on Aug. 26. "I’m grateful for the doctors that’ll be scooping out these lungs and giving me some more life to work with," she said.

"I'm grateful for the chance to keep being a person," she continued. "I’m grateful for my own head and for all the weird things in it."

People with cystic fibrosis live an average lifespan of roughly 30 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation said there is no cure for the genetic disease "that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time."

After news of Wineland's death, YouTubers and fans memorialized her, sharing what they admired and will miss about the star. Casey Neisat called her "one of the greats."

she was truly one of the greats. i'm going to miss you Claire.
Casey Neistat @CaseyNeistat

she was truly one of the greats. i'm going to miss you Claire.

Shane Dawson said that his "heart is gutted."

my heart is gutted. rest in peace you incredible amazing person and friend. love you so much claire https://t.co/t7RInjhfx5
Shane Dawson @shanedawson

my heart is gutted. rest in peace you incredible amazing person and friend. love you so much claire https://t.co/t7RInjhfx5

Even Sen. Bernie Sanders posted about her.

I would like to acknowledge Claire Wineland who passed away last night. You are an inspiration and brought joy to many. You'll be missed deeply. https://t.co/BsTEFmquR7
Bernie Sanders @BernieSanders

I would like to acknowledge Claire Wineland who passed away last night. You are an inspiration and brought joy to many. You’ll be missed deeply. https://t.co/BsTEFmquR7

Fans of Wineland noted her strength, and how emotional the news was to them. This person said that her "head turned to mush."

i heard about claire wineland's passing this morning and my head turned to mush. it was odd. i've been casually watching her for probably nine/ten months and in that time i've learned that she was incredible. she was strong and just wanted to improve the lives of those also
oscar MET EMMA @WEEPINGDODIE

i heard about claire wineland’s passing this morning and my head turned to mush. it was odd. i’ve been casually watching her for probably nine/ten months and in that time i’ve learned that she was incredible. she was strong and just wanted to improve the lives of those also

Someone else said that she was "truly devastated." "I really loved her," she tweeted.

I can't believe Claire Wineland passed away. I'm truly devastated. The transplant was a success but life is too ironic. I follow her for years, I really loved her and I believed she was going to be fine. I'm not religious but my whole family was praying for her. Still in shock.
Thais🇧🇷 @MsThaisSouza

I can't believe Claire Wineland passed away. I'm truly devastated. The transplant was a success but life is too ironic. I follow her for years, I really loved her and I believed she was going to be fine. I'm not religious but my whole family was praying for her. Still in shock.

"She felt like my friend and the world is less bright without her," this person said of Wineland.

I watched Claire Wineland's videos for years and years. She felt like my friend and the world is less bright without her. Rest In Peace angel.
Loey @Loeybug

I watched Claire Wineland’s videos for years and years. She felt like my friend and the world is less bright without her. Rest In Peace angel.

"She spoke about life and death with such grace and maturity that you couldn't help but listen," writer Savannah Brown said.

claire was the real deal, guys. she spoke about life and death with such grace and maturity that you couldn't help but listen. please think about her today. i'm so heartbroken. https://t.co/L72Du5kWl8
savannah brown @savannahbrown

claire was the real deal, guys. she spoke about life and death with such grace and maturity that you couldn't help but listen. please think about her today. i'm so heartbroken. https://t.co/L72Du5kWl8

McHolm quoted Wineland in the statement about her death: "In the words of our precious founder Claire Wineland: 'Death is inevitable. Living a life we can be proud of is something we can control.'"

"You sure made the whole world proud of you Claire!" she said.

RIP Claire Wineland you were an inspiration to us all 💞
mum🍉cesca @party_tattoos

RIP Claire Wineland you were an inspiration to us all 💞

