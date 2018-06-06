BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

YouTube Stars Liza Koshy And David Dobrik Announced Their Breakup In A Super Emotional Video

news / viral

YouTube Stars Liza Koshy And David Dobrik Announced Their Breakup In A Super Emotional Video

"David Dobrik and Liza Koshy breaking up has ruined my 2018."

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 6, 2018, at 2:20 p.m. ET

YouTube stars Liza Koshy and David Dobrik, who make comedic videos together, like this one, announced their breakup on Monday.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

In a video interspersed with tears and laughter, the pair discussed their split, which occurred 6 months ago. As of Wednesday afternoon, their video was the top trending video on the platform, watched over 16 million times.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

"Liza cheated on me!" Dobrik jokingly begins the video.

After some more quipping, Dobrik says that Koshy broke up with him.

"All jokes aside, we are broken up," he says in the video. "Liza broke up with me 6 months ago."

Dobrik said that it was better for them to be apart. "It wasn't healthy for us to continue to be together for now," he said.

The pair said that their relationship had become "distant."

"Because we've just been so busy, period," Dobrik said. "As much as I hate to admit it, I was feeling that on my side, too, but I just don't have the balls to kind of pull the trigger on that, and be like, 'Hey, we should take a little bit of a break.'"

"We already felt like we were kind of living, like, separate lives, which sucked, but neither of us were coming to terms with it," Koshy said.

Both Koshy and Dobrik stressed that they are still best friends.

YouTube / Via youtube.com

The two of them also posted about their split on Instagram. "Breaking up is rough. But at least I get to go through it with my best friend," Koshy wrote.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @lizakoshy
ADVERTISEMENT

"I love you so much," Dobrik concluded his own breakup 'gram. "Now hurry up and come downstairs we have puns to make (as friends) lol."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @daviddobrik

Other stars in the social media realm, like Alissa Violet, expressed love for the video. Violet said that the couple "handled that so beautifully."

I don’t think I’ve ever laughed and cried so many times in the same video. @lizakoshy @DavidDobrik you guys handled that so beautifully.
Alissa Violet @AlissaViolet

I don’t think I’ve ever laughed and cried so many times in the same video. @lizakoshy @DavidDobrik you guys handled that so beautifully.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And a whole lot of people were emotionally wrecked by the announcement.

David Dobrik and Liza Koshy breaking up has ruined my 2018
DANILO @dndnttnlp

David Dobrik and Liza Koshy breaking up has ruined my 2018

Reply Retweet Favorite

People were crying all day.

have you been crying all day because of david dobrik and liza koshy’s breakup video? 100% yes ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 0% no 10,362,362,736 votes • final results
hatice @DOBRIKSCAMERA

have you been crying all day because of david dobrik and liza koshy’s breakup video? 100% yes ▇▇▇▇▇▇▇▇ 0% no 10,362,362,736 votes • final results

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
david dobrik &amp; liza koshy’s breakup is a confirmation that sometimes, the best thing you can do for the person you love is walk away
Janina Vela @janinavela

david dobrik &amp; liza koshy’s breakup is a confirmation that sometimes, the best thing you can do for the person you love is walk away

Reply Retweet Favorite

Both David and Liza responded to the outpouring of love. "Thank you guys for everything," Dobrik wrote.

The love Liza and I have felt not only the last 24 hours but the last couple years is so incredibly comforting and motivating. We are very lucky to receive so many peoples support. Thank you guys for everything ❤️
DAVID DOBRIK @DavidDobrik

The love Liza and I have felt not only the last 24 hours but the last couple years is so incredibly comforting and motivating. We are very lucky to receive so many peoples support. Thank you guys for everything ❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite

Koshy said that she was "genuinely mind blown," by it.

David and I are genuinely mind blown by the kind-hearted response from you all. It means the world to be surrounded by such positivity, compassion and support. Thank you all for the love. We love you. ❤️ Also, I ordered mayonnaise. In bulk.
Liza Koshy @lizakoshy

David and I are genuinely mind blown by the kind-hearted response from you all. It means the world to be surrounded by such positivity, compassion and support. Thank you all for the love. We love you. ❤️ Also, I ordered mayonnaise. In bulk.

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Dobrik and Koshy for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT