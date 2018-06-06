"Liza cheated on me!" Dobrik jokingly begins the video.

After some more quipping, Dobrik says that Koshy broke up with him.

"All jokes aside, we are broken up," he says in the video. "Liza broke up with me 6 months ago."

Dobrik said that it was better for them to be apart. "It wasn't healthy for us to continue to be together for now," he said.

The pair said that their relationship had become "distant."

"Because we've just been so busy, period," Dobrik said. "As much as I hate to admit it, I was feeling that on my side, too, but I just don't have the balls to kind of pull the trigger on that, and be like, 'Hey, we should take a little bit of a break.'"

"We already felt like we were kind of living, like, separate lives, which sucked, but neither of us were coming to terms with it," Koshy said.