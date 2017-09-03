BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Teen Dressed Up As Kris Jenner And People Think He's Doing Amazing Sweetie

news

This Teen Dressed Up As Kris Jenner And People Think He's Doing Amazing Sweetie

Sweetie.

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 3, 2017, at 1:03 p.m. ET

This is Isaiah Garza, a 16-year-old from Texas.

Isaiah Garza

For meme day at South Grand Prairie High School, he told BuzzFeed News, he dressed up as Kris Jenner. "Kris Jenner is an icon and knows how to make money and is hilarious to watch," the teen said.

Isaiah Garza

During the school day, he had "whoever was around at the moment" hold up this sign in front of him.

@isaiahxgarxa_ / Via Twitter: @isaiahxgarxa_
ADVERTISEMENT

He said that he had to modify the outfit slightly: "I had to put the shirt over because I was out of the dress code at my school," he said.

Isaiah Garza

His main reason for dressing up as Jenner was "to feel confident in a costume that would be mainly for women and break gender standards."

Isaiah Garza

After Isaiah shared the pic on Twitter of him being "iconic" people told him that, like Kim, he was doing amazing sweetie.

@isaiahxgarxa_ / Via Twitter: @isaiahxgarxa_
@isaiahxgarxa_ @KrisJenner Isaiah you're doing amazing sweetie.
Aüreliüs▪ @ororelio

@isaiahxgarxa_ @KrisJenner Isaiah you're doing amazing sweetie.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

He said those have been his favorite responses.

@isaiahxgarxa_ @KrisJenner Isaiah you're doing amazing sweetie
bunheadwhat 🐇 @Bunheadwhat

@isaiahxgarxa_ @KrisJenner Isaiah you're doing amazing sweetie

Reply Retweet Favorite
@isaiahxgarxa_ @KrisJenner
suburban holefitters @cleartrashbag

@isaiahxgarxa_ @KrisJenner

Reply Retweet Favorite

The teen said that he doesn't think Jenner has seen his look yet, and that he REALLY wants her to. “I’ve been looking at her likes and stuff to see if she did,” he said.

@KimKardashian can u show @KrisJenner this for me please and thank you https://t.co/Tk3VUV3DhB
isaiah 🌞 @isaiahxgarxa_

@KimKardashian can u show @KrisJenner this for me please and thank you https://t.co/Tk3VUV3DhB

Reply Retweet Favorite

Anyway, Isaiah:

@isaiahxgarxa_ @Max_Maraj @KrisJenner You're doing amazing sweetie
James 🐳 @ItsJamesTav

@isaiahxgarxa_ @Max_Maraj @KrisJenner You're doing amazing sweetie

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT