This Rescue Dog Made So Many Mistakes On This Agility Course And He Looked So Happy The Whole Time

news / viral

"So much better than when it's done right."

By Remy Smidt

Posted on March 13, 2017, at 2:18 p.m. ET

This is Olly trying his best at the Rescue Dog Agility Course at Crufts, a dog show in the UK, on Friday.

View this video on YouTube
Crufts 2017 / Via youtube.com

This is how the doggo began the competition.

Crufts 2017 / Via youtube.com

Olly!

Crufts 2017 / Via youtube.com

But guess what?

Crufts 2017 / Via youtube.com
The little Jack Russell did not seem to give a fuck.

Crufts 2017 / Via youtube.com

He looked like he was having a really great time going rogue.

Crufts 2017 / Via youtube.com

At one point, he stuck his nose in the corner of the course.

Crufts 2017 / Via youtube.com

He was a very, very...

...good boy.

Crufts 2017 / Via youtube.com

A spokeswoman for Crufts told BuzzFeed News that Olly did NOT win any awards.

But he definitely won hearts. "So much better than when it's done right!" this fan said.

Leina K / Via youtube.com

"Insane majesty."

For anyone who missed Olly the Jack Russell at Crufts behold this adorable rescue dog's insane majesty:… https://t.co/TdisFH3NuY
Alain Tolhurst @Alain_Tolhurst

For anyone who missed Olly the Jack Russell at Crufts behold this adorable rescue dog's insane majesty:… https://t.co/TdisFH3NuY

A highlight of this person's year.

Nooki90 / Via youtube.com

You're the best, Olly.

Crufts 2017 / Via youtube.com

You did it!

Crufts 2017 / Via youtube.com
