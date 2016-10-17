You Can Spend Halloween In Dracula's Castle For Free

Dracula's castle is allowing people to sleep inside its creepy walls for the first time since 1948, and people are pretty delighted.

Dacre Stoker, the great-grandnephew of Dracula's creator, is currently hosting the contest of a lifetime with Airbnb.

According to the Airbnb Website, all you need to do is write 50 to 550 characters in your language, "explaining what would you say to count Dracula if you were to meet him in his castle."

Then, they fly you to Transylvania, Romania. FOR. FREE.