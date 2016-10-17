BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

You Can Spend Halloween In Dracula's Castle For Free

news

You Can Spend Halloween In Dracula's Castle For Free

And have a night that's spooky AF.

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 17, 2016, at 5:16 p.m. ET

Dracula's castle is allowing people to sleep inside its creepy walls for the first time since 1948, and people are pretty delighted.

Airbnb / Via airbnb.com

Dacre Stoker, the great-grandnephew of Dracula's creator, is currently hosting the contest of a lifetime with Airbnb.

According to the Airbnb Website, all you need to do is write 50 to 550 characters in your language, "explaining what would you say to count Dracula if you were to meet him in his castle."

Then, they fly you to Transylvania, Romania. FOR. FREE.

"The castle is famous for its connection to Vlad the Impaler, a real-life prince who stayed there in the 15th century and had a cruel habit of using stakes to impale his victims," the AP reported. "Vlad inspired Stoker's story of Count Dracula."

/ Getty Images

Although the spooky adventure is all-inclusive, there are still some house rules, according to Airbnb. The Count is not a "fan of mirror selfies," and "no garlic or garlic-scented items [are] allowed." Here's a full list so you can be prepared:

Airbnb / Via airbnb.com
ADVERTISEMENT

A ride in a horse-drawn carriage is included, and a candlelit meal inspired by the novel.

Andreea Alexandru / AP

Check out how *1897* this dining table is.

Airbnb / Via airbnb.com

Finally, guests will settle into a "restful" sleep in some coffins.

AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru / Via bigstory.ap.org

But when it comes to amenities... let's just say it's not going to a ~luxurious~ time.

Airbnb / Via airbnb.com
ADVERTISEMENT

But TBH, it's a castle so...it's OK.

Andreea Alexandru / AP / Via irishexaminer.com

People are freaking out about this opportunity. "I wanna go to dracula's castle in transylvania so bad!!!" one person wrote on Twitter.

i wanna go to dracula's castle in transylvania so bad !!!
jackie volta @JackieVolta

i wanna go to dracula's castle in transylvania so bad !!!

Reply Retweet Favorite

"I would do this in a heartbeat!" someone exclaimed.

i would do this in a heartbeat! A night in Dracula's Transylvanian castle this Halloween https://t.co/wD4IP8gYpz via @@TelegraphTravel
Mrs. Mullin @chiqnlorange

i would do this in a heartbeat! A night in Dracula's Transylvanian castle this Halloween https://t.co/wD4IP8gYpz via @@TelegraphTravel

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Romanticism isn't dead," another person concluded.

airbnb is hosting a contest for a halloween getaway to dracula's castle. winners sleep in coffins. romanticism isn't dead.
🗣 @hetah

airbnb is hosting a contest for a halloween getaway to dracula's castle. winners sleep in coffins. romanticism isn't dead.

Reply Retweet Favorite

You have until October 26, 2016 at 11:59 p.m. CET to apply.

Bonhams/Press Association Images
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT