People Are Laughing After This Teen Was Tasked With Handling Her Family's "Elf On The Shelf"

Alexis Elliott

The mom said that the accusations were valid. “Yes, unfortunately true," she said, when asked if they were legitimate, mentioning that the notes contained some element of exaggeration.

Luckily, the daughter faced no punishment for her take. "I thought it was awesome," her dad, James Elliott, told BuzzFeed News. "Like she said, we have a sense of humor."

"We were dying," the mom said of the notes. The father said that he may try to one-up his daughter's notes, and noted that he's in a better position to drag his kids, considering that he's their father, and therefore has a cache of possibly compromising memories.

“Since they're my children I have a lot of information," he said. "I can dig up stuff from the past.”

However, the mom doesn't think the two of them will be able to top their daughter's work.