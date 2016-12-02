This College Is Now Accepting Students Via Snapchat

Beginning this fall, the University of Wisconsin Green Bay is Snapchatting applicants their acceptance.

"Snaps are sent to admitted students that have shared their Snapchat usernames with the university," the school's social media specialist told BuzzFeed News.

"It is an opt-in situation. Snaps are not sent to students that are not accepted," she added.

The school also sends a traditional acceptance via the ~traditional~ mail.

The university first began using Snapchat when they realized it was the perfect way to connect with prospective students.

This social media specialist said that the Snapchat acceptance comes "after a couple years of dreaming about it."