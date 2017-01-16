People Are Divided Over Whether The Women's March Should Accept Those Against Abortion
It was reported earlier Monday that an anti-abortion rights group was given partnership status, which the organizers called an "error."
The question of whether people who are anti-abortion rights should participate in the upcoming Women’s March set off a fierce debate on Monday, sparked by a report in the Atlantic that march organizers granted a Texas group called New Wave Feminists partnership status.
Hours after the report was published, the Women's March tweeted that the partnership was an apparent "error."
The march also tweeted a link to its platform, which reads in part, “We believe in reproductive rights" and “open access to safe, legal, affordable abortion and birth control for all people.”
Many women grew upset after hearing about the reported partnership.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bad Feminist author Roxane Gay commented.
And this Guardian writer argued that the group shouldn't be included. "Abortion access is central" she said, to which many women responded negatively.
ADVERTISEMENT
Others debated that this sort of reaction alienates them.
ADVERTISEMENT
Others called for a united front.
This person argued that pro-life women want to help women too.
Others said the opposite.
ADVERTISEMENT
And some said that the statement from the Women's March was going to alienate participants.
While others thanked the group for its statement.
Blake Montgomery contributed to this report.
-
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.