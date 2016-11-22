A College Student Tried To Use A Slice Of Pizza As ID At A Bar And People Think It's Relatable AF

"Girl tries to use pizza as ID to get into bar, is all of us."

Rafiq told BuzzFeed News that last Thursday, a woman who he believes is an Amherst college student presented a slice of pizza when asked for ID.

After she was told a pizza slice didn't quite cut it as identification, Rafiq said the woman slapped the bouncer in the face.

"He's alright," Rafiq assured. "They have to have really thick skin, so this was a comparatively entertaining incident."

Rafiq has no hard feelings about the woman's pizza slice ID.

“We wish her the best with continuing her education. We’ve all had nights in college we regret," he said.

The nightclub has since clarified their expectations for proper ID on their Facebook page.

"Despite some popular misconceptions, Monkey Bar does not currently accept Antonio's pizza as a valid form of ID. Sorry for the inconvenience," they wrote.