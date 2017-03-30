People Are Freaking Out Over These Best Friends Who Faked A Proposal At A Fancy Restaurant
"We just had to act like a couple the entire time."
This is Cati Domitrovich, 19, with her best friend Alex Nagle, 17. They're from Texas.
And this happened. "We faked a proposal just to get free dessert," Domitrovich tweeted.
Which makes sense, because...oh.
My.
ADVERTISEMENT
God. She said yes!
So many people said the fake proposal was "iconic."
ADVERTISEMENT
When one person said the fake proposal wasn't worth the size of the dessert, someone responded in STRONG disagreement.
And this person was inspired.
Congrats to the fake — but happy — couple!
-
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.