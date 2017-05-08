BuzzFeed News

Dove Created These Body Washes To Celebrate Body Diversity And It Seriously Backfired

Dove Created These Body Washes To Celebrate Body Diversity And It Seriously Backfired

"Dove, I have arms please advise."

Posted on May 8, 2017, at 4:29 p.m. ET

Dove created these limited-edition body washes for ~diversity~ purposes in a UK ad campaign.

"From curvaceous to slender, tall to petite, and whatever your skin colour, shoe size or hair type, beauty comes in a million different shapes and sizes," the Dove UK website reads.
"From curvaceous to slender, tall to petite, and whatever your skin colour, shoe size or hair type, beauty comes in a million different shapes and sizes," the Dove UK website reads.

"Our six exclusive bottle designs represent this diversity: just like women, we wanted to show that our iconic bottle can come in all shapes and sizes, too."

The campaign was created by Ogilvy PR in London, which called it one of those "rare ideas which condenses decades of a brand's legacy in two seconds."

"It's deceivingly simple and quite nuanced: a message about our body conveyed by Dove bottles themselves, it cares for the physical and the emotional, and it brings brand essence and product design seamlessly together," Andre Laurentino of Oglivy said in a statement.
The campaign was created by Ogilvy PR in London, which called it one of those "rare ideas which condenses decades of a brand’s legacy in two seconds."

"It’s deceivingly simple and quite nuanced: a message about our body conveyed by Dove bottles themselves, it cares for the physical and the emotional, and it brings brand essence and product design seamlessly together," Andre Laurentino of Oglivy said in a statement.

There's also video. Here's an ad that was published in late April.

A lot of people reacted to the campaign on Monday. They weren't really into it.

@FastCompany

@FastCompany

One person pointed out something about the ~diversity~ spin.

Ok but Dove's diversity bottles are all still white
Abbie Evans @AbbieEvansXO

Ok but Dove's diversity bottles are all still white

But why are all of the bottles still white NOT WOKE ENOUGH, CAPITALISM https://t.co/EG0O5tpV26
nom @nomchompsky

But why are all of the bottles still white NOT WOKE ENOUGH, CAPITALISM https://t.co/EG0O5tpV26

Some people felt really left out of the campaign.

What about those of us with a big hole inside, @Dove? Where is our body wash?
Kelly Luce @lucekel

What about those of us with a big hole inside, @Dove? Where is our body wash?

.@dove I have arms please advise https://t.co/AycSUjLi0v
.@dove I have arms please advise

.@dove I have arms please advise https://t.co/AycSUjLi0v

Lots and lots of people trolled it.

.@Dove matches its new body wash bottles to your body type
chekov's mankrik @vrunt

.@Dove matches its new body wash bottles to your body type

This person had a question.

@FastCompany @Dove So if CVS is out of "skinny bitch" bottles am I not going to be able to get clean? Not sure how this works.
Jodi Beggs @jodiecongirl

@FastCompany @Dove So if CVS is out of "skinny bitch" bottles am I not going to be able to get clean? Not sure how this works.

"Can I die?" asked this person.

What happens if you use the wrong @Dove bottle shape for your body type? Will the soap not fit me? Can I die?
Caissie St.Onge @Caissie

What happens if you use the wrong @Dove bottle shape for your body type? Will the soap not fit me? Can I die?

Which?

which dove bottle slash hercules cartoon muse are you!!!
Rebecca Caplan @RabbiReba

which dove bottle slash hercules cartoon muse are you!!!

Someone else was just looking for function.

@FastCompany @Dove I thought this was an urban legend. How about @Dove turning the bottles upside down so that all… https://t.co/4QDaGqeBCk
Alexia Hudson-Ward @alexiahudson

@FastCompany @Dove I thought this was an urban legend. How about @Dove turning the bottles upside down so that all… https://t.co/4QDaGqeBCk

Not everyone was against the bottles. This guy was down.

What a great way to bring to life an inspiring brand message through the product form itself! #dove https://t.co/LqG4alZ4l2
Giunero A. Floro @Giunero

What a great way to bring to life an inspiring brand message through the product form itself! #dove https://t.co/LqG4alZ4l2

But a lot of people are pretty over the whole shtick.

At this point, it's like Dove following you around the store saying "Other people call you fat. Not me! Other peopl… https://t.co/d8r5gx5VLQ
Sandra Newman @sannewman

At this point, it's like Dove following you around the store saying "Other people call you fat. Not me! Other peopl… https://t.co/d8r5gx5VLQ

Why?

dove pls why u do this dove
darth:™ @darth

dove pls why u do this dove

Dove did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

"I just want to wash, man."

I just want to wash, man. Why does everything gotta be so damn difficult? https://t.co/Nonxkxe6BP
Morgan Jerkins @MorganJerkins

I just want to wash, man. Why does everything gotta be so damn difficult? https://t.co/Nonxkxe6BP

