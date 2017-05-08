Dove Created These Body Washes To Celebrate Body Diversity And It Seriously Backfired
"Dove, I have arms please advise."
Dove created these limited-edition body washes for ~diversity~ purposes in a UK ad campaign.
"Our six exclusive bottle designs represent this diversity: just like women, we wanted to show that our iconic bottle can come in all shapes and sizes, too."
There's also video. Here's an ad that was published in late April.
A lot of people reacted to the campaign on Monday. They weren't really into it.
ADVERTISEMENT
One person pointed out something about the ~diversity~ spin.
Some people felt really left out of the campaign.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lots and lots of people trolled it.
This person had a question.
"Can I die?" asked this person.
Which?
ADVERTISEMENT
Someone else was just looking for function.
Not everyone was against the bottles. This guy was down.
But a lot of people are pretty over the whole shtick.
Why?
"I just want to wash, man."
-
Remy Smidt is a reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Remy Smidt at remy.smidt@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.