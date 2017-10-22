BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Mom Says Her Daughter's Head Was Shaved Without Permission At A Group Home

news

This Mom Says Her Daughter's Head Was Shaved Without Permission At A Group Home

"A review of the circumstances is underway to determine what occurred and, if necessary, appropriate action will be taken," Little Heroes Group Home said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 22, 2017, at 5:50 p.m. ET

Denise Robinson says that her 7-year-old daughter&#x27;s head was shaved without permission at the state-funded Little Heroes Group Home in Dracut, Massachusetts last week, CBS Boston reported. &quot;For them to do this, it’s very upsetting, not just to me but to her,” Robinson told CBS Boston. Richard Kendall, Robinson&#x27;s attorney, did not immediately respond to requests for comment from BuzzFeed News. The attorney told CBS Boston that a volunteer allegedly told Robinson&#x27;s daughter that &quot;her hair would grow back straight&quot; following the shave.“I find that appalling,&quot; Kendall said. According to CBS Boston, the mom is now suing the program.In a statement to BuzzFeed News, the group home said that hygiene is factored into its grooming decisions. &quot;The Little Heroes Group Home is a residential program for children ages 5 to 11,&quot; the statement began. &quot;The program employs a diverse staff that is attentive to the needs of all children. Decisions regarding grooming are based on a variety of factors, including hygiene.&quot;&quot;We cannot provide any information about any individual served by the program under federal and state law,&quot; the statement continued. &quot;A review of the circumstances is underway to determine what occurred and, if necessary, appropriate action will be taken.” Officials also noted that for privacy reasons, the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families does not, as policy, confirm whether or not a specific child is in its care.When reached for comment, Robinson referred BuzzFeed News to her lawyer.&quot;Her hair was two pony tails on the side on Saturday, it was braided in the pony tails, there was nothing wrong with her hair,” Robinson told Boston25.
CBS Boston / Via cbsnews.com

Denise Robinson says that her 7-year-old daughter's head was shaved without permission at the state-funded Little Heroes Group Home in Dracut, Massachusetts last week, CBS Boston reported.

"For them to do this, it’s very upsetting, not just to me but to her,” Robinson told CBS Boston.

Richard Kendall, Robinson's attorney, did not immediately respond to requests for comment from BuzzFeed News. The attorney told CBS Boston that a volunteer allegedly told Robinson's daughter that "her hair would grow back straight" following the shave.

“I find that appalling," Kendall said. According to CBS Boston, the mom is now suing the program.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, the group home said that hygiene is factored into its grooming decisions.

"The Little Heroes Group Home is a residential program for children ages 5 to 11," the statement began. "The program employs a diverse staff that is attentive to the needs of all children. Decisions regarding grooming are based on a variety of factors, including hygiene."

"We cannot provide any information about any individual served by the program under federal and state law," the statement continued. "A review of the circumstances is underway to determine what occurred and, if necessary, appropriate action will be taken.” Officials also noted that for privacy reasons, the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families does not, as policy, confirm whether or not a specific child is in its care.

When reached for comment, Robinson referred BuzzFeed News to her lawyer.

"Her hair was two pony tails on the side on Saturday, it was braided in the pony tails, there was nothing wrong with her hair,” Robinson told Boston25.

"We did not give anyone permission to do this!" Robinson wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

Denise Robinson

A tweet about the alleged unapproved haircut has gone massively viral on Twitter.

@AsForLitaa / Via Twitter: @AsForLitaa

Little Heroes Group Home helps children with a range of challenges, according to a description of the program on the Justice Resource Institute website.

"We serve latency age children who come to us with social, emotional, mental health and behavioral challenges, and histories of complex trauma," the description of the group home reads.

Little Heroes Group Home is funded by the state’s Department of Children and Families. DCF officials told BuzzFeed News that they could not comment, due to concerns of privacy.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT