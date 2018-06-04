Lil Tay's Instagram Account Has Been Wiped Clean

The spokesperson for Lil Tay's family said that it is part of a rebrand of the 9-year-old girl's controversial persona.

All of the posts on Lil Tay's Instagram account were suddenly removed on Monday.

Lil Tay, a bad-mouthed character played by a 9-year-old girl, has more than 2 million followers on her Instagram account.

A spokesperson for Lil Tay's family, Diomi Cordero, said the now-clean account is part of a rebrand of the child's controversial persona.

Cordero would not provide additional information, but said that the posts were removed intentionally.

"I am rebranding Lil Tay...stay tuned," he told BuzzFeed News Monday afternoon.