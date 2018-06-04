BuzzFeed News

Lil Tay's Instagram Account Has Been Wiped Clean

Lil Tay's Instagram Account Has Been Wiped Clean

The spokesperson for Lil Tay's family said that it is part of a rebrand of the 9-year-old girl's controversial persona.

By Remy Smidt

Posted on June 4, 2018, at 1:25 p.m. ET

Lil Tay / Via instagram.com

All of the posts on Lil Tay's Instagram account were suddenly removed on Monday.

Lil Tay, a bad-mouthed character played by a 9-year-old girl, has more than 2 million followers on her Instagram account.

A spokesperson for Lil Tay's family, Diomi Cordero, said the now-clean account is part of a rebrand of the child's controversial persona.

Cordero would not provide additional information, but said that the posts were removed intentionally.

"I am rebranding Lil Tay...stay tuned," he told BuzzFeed News Monday afternoon.

Lil Tay's brand up until this point has consisted mostly of her waving wads of cash, swearing, and romping around in fancy cars and homes.

LilTay / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/liltay/?hl=en
Lil Tay being coached what to say by her brother... SAD!
KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR

Lil Tay being coached what to say by her brother... SAD!

Both Lil Tay's mom, Angela Tian and Cordero, told BuzzFeed News last month that the primary driving force behind the now-deleted content on Lil Tay's account was her older brother, Jason, 16.

People began to tweet #saveliltay after apparent footage of Jason coaching his younger sister went viral. Jason, through Cordero last month, declined to comment on it.

In it, Lil Tay recites lines, and sighs heavily, apparently to her brother, after messing one of them up.

