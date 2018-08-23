The Woman Who Tricked A Bunch Of Men Into Showing Up For A Tinder Date Has Spoken Out
It was all a ~social commentary~.
"Tinder scammer" Natasha Aponte told Good Morning America on Thursday she helped trick a ton of men into showing up for what they thought was a date with her on Sunday as a social commentary on modern dating.
The scam, which went viral on Monday, began with Natasha inviting a group of men to watch a DJ set with her in Union Square in NYC. The men, after showing up for what they thought was the date, discovered that they were all there to date the same woman.
The stunt, which was filmed and posted to YouTube, was the brainchild of Aponte and Rob Bliss, who runs a video marketing agency.
"The purpose of making this video was to simply take the Tinder experience and bring it into the real world," Bliss told GMA.
Once the men were gathered, Aponte announced they would be participating in an "IRL TInder."
She first dismissed some men for various reasons, including being under 5'10'' or being named Jimmy. At one point, the wannabe dates did push-ups.
Earlier this week, Bliss told BuzzFeed News that the project was meant "to raise awareness about the absurdity of dating apps."
"It's become kind of socially acceptable to disqualify people and say, 'You have to be x height, you have to work x job,'" Bliss told GMA. "Yeah, we should be mad about this."
Aponte told GMA that she's received an onslaught of negative comments from men since the video went viral, some of whom are still "trying to date [her]."
"It's funny, 'cause all of the negative [comments] that I'm getting from these guys are still in my inboxes trying to date me," she said.
She said she didn't mind the hate "because I know who I am and I'm happy, and I'm secure in myself."
Bliss said that the goal of the video was the social commentary and that it was “in no way selling any product or service.”
Aponte did end up choosing a winner, she revealed Thursday. Unfortunately, the romance wasn't there.
-
