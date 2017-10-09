BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Carl's Jr. Is Begging Amazon To Buy It On Twitter And People Think It's A Bit Desperate

news

Carl's Jr. Is Begging Amazon To Buy It On Twitter And People Think It's A Bit Desperate

"Damn yall really begging to be bought how broke are you."

By Remy Smidt

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 9, 2017, at 3:30 p.m. ET

So, because brands are super sentient now, Carl's Jr. has recently asked Amazon multiple times to buy it on Twitter. Behold this tweet from Sunday:

@CarlsJr / Via Twitter: @CarlsJr

...

@CarlsJr / Via Twitter: @CarlsJr

And this one:

@CarlsJr / Via Twitter: @CarlsJr

And this one:

@CarlsJr / Via Twitter: @CarlsJr
ADVERTISEMENT

And this one:

@CarlsJr / Via Twitter: @CarlsJr

Some people found @-ing Amazon a little ~desperate~.

@joseph4250 / Via Twitter: @joseph4250
@GLawSF / Via Twitter: @GLawSF
@catheorist / Via Twitter: @catheorist
ADVERTISEMENT
@cfischer6 / Via Twitter: @cfischer6
@TylersOH / Via Twitter: @TylersOH
@KandyKane310 / Via Twitter: @KandyKane310

This person called the marketing strategy "so painful."

@softvillainy / Via Twitter: @softvillainy
ADVERTISEMENT

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Amazon to see if they're interested in buying the fast food chain.

@lazysolano / Via Twitter: @lazysolano

The Twitter account said that it's sharing BIG IDEAS each hour for 24 hours.

CarlsJr / Via Twitter: @CarlsJr

Not everyone was into the idea sharing.

@JohnnyACE562 / Via Twitter: @JohnnyACE562
@apollolj_ / Via Twitter: @apollolj_
ADVERTISEMENT

The fast food account shared its 13th tweet on Monday.

@CarlsJr / Via Twitter: @CarlsJr

Carl's Jr. did not immediately respond to request for comment from BuzzFeed News about the endeavor.

However, Jeff Jenkins, Chief Marketing officer for Carl&#x27;s Jr. and Hardee&#x27;s, spoke to USA Today about the tweets.&quot;This is about generating a conversation around a partnership,&#x27;&#x27; he said. &quot;The tweets are obviously a start to try and see where the dialogue goes … have a lot of fun with it, and see if they find the spirit of it as fun as we do.’’
@CarlsJr / Via Twitter: @CarlsJr

However, Jeff Jenkins, Chief Marketing officer for Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, spoke to USA Today about the tweets.

"This is about generating a conversation around a partnership,'' he said. "The tweets are obviously a start to try and see where the dialogue goes … have a lot of fun with it, and see if they find the spirit of it as fun as we do.’’

Here are some more of Carl's Jr.'s "BIG IDEAS."

@CarlsJr / Via Twitter: @CarlsJr
@CarlsJr / Via Twitter: @CarlsJr
ADVERTISEMENT
@CarlsJr / Via Twitter: @CarlsJr
@CarlsJr / Via Twitter: @CarlsJr

We'll see if Amazon is interested!

@CarlsJr / Via Twitter: @CarlsJr
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT