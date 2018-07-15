A Black Woman Says A White CVS Employee Called The Cops After She Tried To Use A Coupon

CVS has apologized to a black customer who is claiming a white manager called the police on her after she tried to use a coupon in the store in Chicago.

Camilla Hudson posted a video on Facebook of the CVS employee apparently calling the police, along with a photo of the coupon she said she attempted to use. The man in the footage identifies himself as Morry Matson while on an apparent phone call with authorities.

The police told BuzzFeed News on Sunday that there were two calls made from the store's address to report an “assault in progress” around 11:55 p.m. local time on Friday. The spokesperson for the Chicago Police Department said that at least two officers responded to the scene and that “nobody generated a report.”

The police spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that she could not provide more information about the incident.

In the video, while seemingly speaking with the police, Matson says that Hudson is “African American."

“No, I’m not African American. I’m black,” Hudson responds in the footage. “Black isn’t a bad word.”

Matson did not immediately returned BuzzFeed News’ requests for comment.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Matson is running for 48th Ward alderman.

"Taxpayers will notice an increased police presence throughout Alderman Matson's 48th Ward," it says on his campaign website.

Hudson spoke with BuzzFeed News about the incident Monday morning. She said that the authorities were contacted after she tried to use a coupon Friday night around 11:40 p.m. local time.

She said that there was no option to use the coupon at self-checkout, and Matson, the store’s manager, began to assist her. “It was not possible to use any coupon at the self-checkout without a manager,” Hudson told BuzzFeed News.

Hudson said that her interaction with Matson began professionally.

After Hudson showed Matson the coupon, he asked for assistance from a second manager. She said the second manager was named Brandon (She wasn’t sure of the spelling of his first name, or of his surname.) Hudson said that this second manager spoke to her with an “accusatory” and “unprofessional” tone.

The second manager told Hudson they couldn’t accept the coupon. He said he didn’t recognize and it looked fraudulent. “He said it looked like part of it was handwritten,” she said.

“I had my phone in my hand at that point,” Hudson told BuzzFeed News.

“I just want to document this. I said ‘Can you tell me again specifically why you are refusing to take this coupon?’”

She said that the second manager was being “deliberately vague” and wouldn’t provide her with a reason.

Hudson said that she doesn’t take issue with the fact that the managers refused the coupon, but the way the way in which they did.

“From the very first words out of his mouth he was rude and nasty with me and that is what I take issue with,” she said of the second manager. “There was nothing I said or did that warranted being treated in that manner and it was unacceptable to me.”

Hudson said that’s why she “persisted” in the conversation with him.

She said the second manager walked away from her “mid-conversation” and she followed him to continue it. He walked to an area where customers are not permitted and slammed the door to get to that area in Hudson’s face, she said.