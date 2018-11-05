BuzzFeed News

Where To Vote On Election Day 2018

Get in loser, we’re going to find your polling place.

By Remy Smidt

Posted on November 5, 2018, at 2:51 p.m. ET

On the eve of Election Day, a bunch of people appear to be googling to try to find their polling place. Wow, way to go about this last minute guys!!!!!! (JK, we love you.)

Google

People are even tweeting for help!

Twitter

Twitter

Take a deep breath. You can do this. You are strong and smart.

Paramount Pictures

Vote.org has a useful feature that helps you find your polling place if you type in your address (make sure it’s exact and include the zip code).

Rock the Vote also has a polling place locator feature. So does HeadCount.

If Vote.org can’t find your polling place, the website directs you to the US Vote Foundation and to the contact information for your local election office, after you input your state and county.

If you don’t know your county, Google it! No shame!

You will find the contact info for actual human beings to speak with under “Election Official Contact Details.”

US Vote Foundation / Via usvotefoundation.org

This handy website will also provide you with a list of WHAT you need to bring with you in order to vote, under “Identification Requirements.”

US Vote Foundation / Via usvotefoundation.org


On Vote.org there is also a list of polling place locators, by state.

Vote.org

Guess what? You’ll probably be directed to websites that look crusty and are hard to navigate in all of this.

But this is democracy and you procrastinated, so how about you take all of the minutes you need to figure it out!

You can do it.

If you can’t figure any of this out, because you’re like me — BAD at websites, especially UGLY ones — CALL YOUR LOCAL ELECTION OFFICE! Call SOMEONE smarter than you! Call your neighbor! Call your mom!

They don’t pick up? Call again! Call someone else!

Calling is scary, but guess what’s scarier — not voting because you’re scared to talk to someone on the phone!

Please vote!

Please.

